Sunday with Rachel Parris: ‘There’s a class divide in how my husband cooks the meat’

Rich Pelley
Up early? I’d love a lie-in, but our one-year-old, Billy, gets us up at 6.15am every day. He’ll play on our bed, so there’s still a lazy Sunday feeling, plus it’s nice remembering what mornings are and having more of the day available.

Sunday breakfast? Bacon sandwiches, avocado on toast – I’m trying not to sound like a millennial stereotype, but it’s true.

Sunday morning? We’ll probably go for a walk on Clapham or Tooting Common.

Sunday lunch? My husband [comedian Marcus Brigstocke] is the chef in our house and loves to cook as elaborate and complicated a roast as possible. There’s a class divide in how he cooks the meat. He does the undercooked meat of the upper classes. My family, from Leicester, like it crispy.

Sunday respite? When the baby’s napping we might get in a box set. We’ve just started Better Call Saul. My husband has constant guilt about daytime TV. He thinks it’s spiralling into despair, but I quite like it.

Sundays growing up? I’d go to church and play the organ for the service; all very wholesome. My dad would give me money to get sweets on the way home as a sort of church bribe.

Sunday work? Now Late Night Mash has started, Sunday is a writing day on Zoom. Sometimes I’ll be travelling to a gig, so Sunday doesn’t guarantee a holiday.

Sunday dinner? If we’ve had a big lunch, we have what we call ‘bits’ for dinner – a bit of cheese, bit of bread, bit of lettuce, bit of whatever’s in the fridge. A bits dinner is my favourite thing.

Sunday housework? Marcus is far more domestic than me. He thinks I don’t wipe down surfaces properly. If one kitchen surface in particular isn’t wiped down, he’ll say nothing is clean – which I find ridiculous. It’ll get dirty soon again anyway!

Sunday unwind? We like to get into bed and watch funny videos on our phones, mostly fail videos – people falling off their skateboards – or food videos, like how they make mozzarella. I find them strangely calming.

Late Night Mash is at 10pm on Thursdays on Dave

