Sunday puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 17

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

EATERY HUMANE SWERVE TURNIP DOUBLE SEPTUM

Easter candy was now on sale "Buy One, Get One Free" to – SWEETEN THE DEAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOQUIP

PRIZED BIT OF HEADGEAR THAT HAS BELONGED TO ALMOST A DOZEN POLITE MEN OF FASHION: A TEN-GALLANT HAT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LILY IRIS ROSE LILAC PEONY GARDENIA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PESOS, SEASON, NOISES, SIESTA, SPSRT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. STANDARD

2. PERCEPTIVE

3. PHOTOGRAPHY

4. MEMBERSHIP

5. MOTIVATION

6. SEASICK

7. THEORIZE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Experiencing weather extremes

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today