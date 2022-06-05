Sunday with Nish Kumar: ‘I mainly laze around the house’

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian
Lie in or early to rise? I’m not an early riser on any day. I will only get out of bed before 9am if somebody is paying me to do so.

Sunday breakfast? ‘Breakfast’ is a generous term for the time I rise. I very much lean on the ‘unch’ end of brunch. If you were strictly imposing the philosophical concept of brunch, it would be a bit of a struggle.

Sunday entertainment? I’m largely friends with comedians who also have terrible hours, so we’ll do most of our key socialising at 3pm on a Wednesday. If I’ve not got a gig in the evening, Sunday is a good time to catch up with friends who have actual jobs.

Sunday exercise? I’m not the most active person on a Sunday. Mainly, I’ll just be lazing around the house. I like going to the cinema, but because I’m free during the week, I tend to leave the cinema at the weekend to the normies.

Sunday housework? I try not to do any housework. But particularly on a Sunday, the house will be in such a state of disrespect, my partner [comedian Amy Annette] will say: ‘Something needs to be done,’ and I’ll have to pick all my pants up off the floor.

Sunday dinner? If I go and see my parents, Mum will inevitably have cooked okra curry – my favourite since I was a child – and a chicken or lamb curry. A big part of the way my family expresses affection is by feeding, and then saying you need to exercise more.

Sunday wind-down? Sunday is a really good night to do comedy. On a Friday or Saturday, you’re just a component of the night out. If you come out to watch something on a Sunday, you really want to see it.

Love or dread Monday mornings? Mondays tend to be a day off, but when I do have to work, I still get that same feeling in the pit of my stomach. It’s a residual thing from school, because all I’m doing is going to sit in a room with several of my friends and try to make them laugh. No one is confusing it with hard labour.

Nish Kumar is at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 with Your Power, Your Control (nishkumar.co.uk)

