Sunday with Nina Wadia: ‘Everyone’s phone in the house is off, it’s the rule’

Early to rise or lie-in? I’d love a lie-in, but since we’ve got a puppy, that’s gone out the window. He’s called Basil, he’s a Cockapoo and he likes to get up at 7.30 and go on a very long walk.

Does everyone go? Sunday is our time together as a family. My kids are teenagers, so there are general moans of oh, do we have to? But within minutes we’re laughing.

Sunday breakfast? Sunday is pancake day. My husband is Canadian and makes fantastic pancakes with maple syrup. The kids eat loads, but I’ll only have one as I’m old and my metabolism has slowed down.

Sunday lunch? I’ve been on the hunt for the best Sunday roast for most of my life. If we don’t go out, I’ll cook something in one pot, because I hate doing dishes. I’d rather do the laundry.

Work on a Sunday? Everyone’s phone in the house gets switched off on a Sunday. It is the rule. We need a day when we don’t want to think about anything else apart from being happy. Honestly, it’s the best thing you can do.

Sunday criticism? We used to have this thing on Sundays where we’d let our kids tell us everything that bugged them about us. We had to just sit and take it. What was my worst criticism? Stop telling everyone else what to do!

Sunday wind down? I’m so tired throughout the week that if I don’t catch up on sleep on a Sunday, I can’t function. So, after lunch, we put on a movie. I fall asleep halfway through and the kids shout: ‘Mum! Wake up!’

Love or dread Mondays? I’ve always hated Mondays. I’m a Friday, Saturday, Sunday, girl. Even when I start a new job, if it starts on a Monday, I’m stressed out. So by Sunday evening I think: ‘My Sunday is going to die soon!’

Nina stars in thriller The Stranger in our Bed, available on digital, 5 September