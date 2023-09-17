Sunday Night Football live updates: What to know about Dolphins vs. Patriots on primetime

Editor’s note: Look back at all the NFL Week 2 action with USA TODAY Sports’ live coverage.

Week 2’s Sunday slate of the NFL regular season winds down this week with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup between two AFC East rivals: the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The Dolphins are coming off an impressive showing against the Los Angeles Chargers, during which speedy receiver Tyreek Hill made 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in a 36-34 victory. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a league-best 466 yards and was one of three QBs in Week 1 to toss three touchdown passes.

One of those other two quarterbacks was Mac Jones, who also threw for 316 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes during the Patriots’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter but held the defending NFC East champions to just three field goals the rest of the way.

What time is Dolphins-Patriots

The Dolphins and Patriots kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC.

Patriots' inactives vs. Dolphins include Trent Brown, Jonathan Jones

Mac Jones will be without his blindside protector against the Dolphins, as left tackle Trent Brown (concussion) is inactive.

But the more notable loss might be cornerback Jonathan Jones, who will sit out the game while hobbled with a hamstring injury. Jones' absence puts a notable strain on a secondary trying to slow Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. First-round rookie and starter Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant will be called on to step up for New England at cornerback.

The Patriots' other inactives are offensive guard Sidy Sow, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and defensive back Ameer Speed. — Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead headline Dolphins' inactives vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will be without two of their key starters as they take on the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and left tackle Terron Armstead are both inactive for Sunday night's contest.

Phillips, who had ½ sack and two quarterback hits last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, was listed as questionable after hurting his back during Friday's practice. Armstead was also listed as questionable while dealing with problems in his back/ankle/knee. — Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Dolphins at Patriots: Predictions and picks

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins

Safid Deen: Dolphins

Nate Davis: Patriots

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots

Dolphins at Patriots odds

