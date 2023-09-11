Sunday Night Football live updates: Cowboys vs. Giants highlights, biggest plays and more

Cap off the first Sunday of the NFL regular season with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup between two NFC East rivals: the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The Cowboys are coming off another disappointing end to their 2022 season, but "America's Team" remains one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. They will attempt to make the title game for the first time in 27 seasons. They still have a tenacious defense led by first-team all-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, and quarterback Dak Prescott still has electric weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

New York is coming off a surprising 2022 season in which the team not only made the playoffs, but won its first playoff game since winning Super Bowl 46. Head coach Brian Daboll was named the AP coach of the year. The team brought back Saquon Barkley after a contract standoff, which will be a massive boost for quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a much improved last season, and will be looking to take the division title back from Dallas.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the night. Follow along.

Cowboys stuff Giants' second drive

The second drive for the Giants didn’t go much better. The series ended when Micah Parsons, a preseason defensive player of the year candidate, ran a stunt through the middle and sacked Jones.

Parsons led all players with 90 quarterback pressures last season. — Chris Bumbaca

Cowboys 6, Giants 0: Cowboys special teams make first big play

The Giants were marching down the field without so much as needing to attempt more than one (screen) pass when the game flipped on its head.

A false start. A bad snap. And then a blocked kick returned for a touchdown to put the Cowboys up 6-0 without their offense taking the field.

Juanyeh Thomas jumped over the line of scrimmage to block Graham Gano’s 45-yard field attempt and Noah Igbinoghene scooped the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for the score.

Rookie kicker Brandon Aburey was wide left. — Chris Bumbaca

Queen Latifah sings national anthem after moment of silence for 9/11 victims

A moment of silence was held at MetLife Stadium in honor of the victims of 9/11 ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Queen Latifah, a New Jersey native, then performed the national anthem in the pouring rain ahead of the Cowboys and Giants’ SNF matchup as volunteers waved an American flag that took up the entire football field. She donned an all-white suit. — Cydney Henderson

Queen Latifah sings the national anthem in the pouring rain. pic.twitter.com/K790Nef33y — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) September 11, 2023

Cowboys own openers vs. Giants

Dallas and New York have opened the season 11 times. The Cowboys have won all but one. Dallas has won 11 of its last 12 against the Giants. — Chris Bumbaca

Weather could impact Cowboys-Giants game

Weather will play a factor tonight. Rain is in the forecast for the entire game, including potential periods of torrential downpour.

The Cowboys won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Fun fact: Dak has thrown more touchdowns against the Giants than any other team (23). In his three seasons leading the Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy has never won the opener. — Chris Bumbaca

What time is Cowboys-Giants?

The Cowboys and Giants kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC.

Cowboys at Giants: Predictions and picks

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys

Victoria Hernandez: Giants

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys

Safid Deen: Giants

Nate Davis: Cowboys

Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cowboys

Cowboys at Giants odds

5-foot-5 rookie RB Deuce Vaughn's potential impact for Cowboys is anything but small

Deuce Vaughn, all 5 feet, 5 inches of him, realizes that at least one thing hasn’t changed as he tries to transition to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the doubts about his size.

Vaughn, a sixth-round rookie from Kansas State, is challenged to survive in a forest where just about everybody towers above him.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life,” Vaughn, 21, told USA TODAY Sports following a recent training camp practice. “Coming out of high school, I had maybe three offers. Going to Kansas State, I was the ninth running back out of nine running backs on that depth chart. I was able to fight, claw and scratch, and wound up starting the second game of my career and play three years.”

Read Jarrett Bell’s full feature here.

Trey Lance trade provides needed reset for QB, low-risk flier for Cowboys

No need for Dak Prescott to sweat the sudden presence of Trey Lance.

At least not yet. If ever.

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning trade in late August in obtaining Lance from the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick, which would be just the thing to light a fire on social media with some fresh fuel to bash on Dak.

Now let’s be real. This deal was about rolling the dice for a potential payoff in the future. Not now.

Prescott, much-maligned and surely trying to rebound from his most challenging season, is not about to get pushed by an unproven player who is apparently in major need for development.

The 49ers gave up three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up nine slots in the 2021 draft to select Lance with the third pick overall. And a little more than two years later, coach Kyle Shanahan said something about the team not even expecting to be able to land a fourth-round pick for him.

Well, one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure.

"We see it as an opportunity," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters.

In this league, where quarterbacks are at a premium, it’s worth expending a fourth-round pick for the chance to see if Lance, now under the watch of Mike McCarthy, can develop into a legit quarterback.

What to watch for from Cowboys

Yes, the defense could be epic – '85 Bears or '13 Seahawks, anyone? But, unless new QB3 Trey Lance is more multi-talented than he's given credit for, the guess is Dallas will miss Moore, RB Ezekiel Elliott and TE Dalton Schultz far more than anticipated. — Nate Davis

