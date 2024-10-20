Advertisement
Sunday Night Football: How to watch the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers game tonight

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers #8 and the New York Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field tonight. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It's Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Tonight on Sunday Night Football the New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Headed into tonight's match, the New York Jets are 2-4 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2. The odds for tonight's Sunday Night Football game favor the Jets over the Steelers. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 7 NFL schedule.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Game: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+

The Jets visit the Steelers tonight, Oct. 20 for a Sunday Night Football game, airing on NBC. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:

(Peacock)

Stream NFL on NBC

Peacock

Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to Sunday Night Football games, plus Peacock-exclusive games, and more NFL on NBC. You'll also get select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

$8/month at Peacock

Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's

Fubo TV

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!

Try free at Fubo

Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile

NFL+

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. 

$7/month at NFL+

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

  • Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 21

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

