Sunday Night Football: How to watch the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers game tonight
It's Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Tonight on Sunday Night Football the New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Headed into tonight's match, the New York Jets are 2-4 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2. The odds for tonight's Sunday Night Football game favor the Jets over the Steelers. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 7 NFL schedule.
How to watch the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers game:
Stream NFL on NBC
Peacock
Date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024
Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT
Game: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+
What channel is the Jets vs. Steelers game on?
The Jets visit the Steelers tonight, Oct. 20 for a Sunday Night Football game, airing on NBC. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:
Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to Sunday Night Football games, plus Peacock-exclusive games, and more NFL on NBC. You'll also get select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
2024 NFL season Week 7 full schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 20
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London): 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 21
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
