Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans NFL game tonight

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 08: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Caleb Williams #18 and the Chicago Bears play the Houston Texans this Sunday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. Tonight on Sunday Night Football the Chicago Bears play the Houston Texans on their home turf. Both teams are 1-0 headed into the matchup, with the Bears pulling off a close comeback win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, while Houston secured a 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Headed into the game, the Texans are currently favored to win over the Bears. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the Bears vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 2 NFL schedule.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+

The Bears visit the Texans tonight, Sept. 15 for a Sunday Night Football game, airing on NBC. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:

Peacock

Stream NFL on NBC

Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to Sunday Night Football games, plus Peacock-exclusive games, and more NFL on NBC. You'll also get select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

$8/month at Peacock

Fubo TV

Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $30 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!

Try free at Fubo

NFL+

Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. 

$6.99/month at NFL

All times Eastern

Sunday, September 15, 2024

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

  • Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

To recap, here's all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.

