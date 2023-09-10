Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys plan to involve rookie Deuce Vaughn vs. Giants

Aug 19, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) escapes a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones (32) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to give running back Tony Pollard a bulk of the carries against the Giants on Sunday night, but they also have plans for rookie running back Deuce Vaughn.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys plan to get the rookie involved in certain personnel packages throughout the Sunday Night Football matchup in New York.

Giving Vaughn touches will help keep Pollard fresh as he takes over as the Cowboys' new featured back. It also gives the team a chance to see how the rookie will perform in regular season action.

Deuce Vaughn performed well in NFL preseason

After the Cowboys drafted Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he played in two of Dallas' three preseason games. Across those two games, he rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries (4.92 average) with two rushing touchdowns.

Thanks to his preseason performance, Vaughn won the inaugural Preseason Nickelodeon Valuable Player ("NVP") award.

Deuce Vaughn's NFL Draft story

Dallas' decision to draft Vaughn was one of the biggest "feel-good" stories from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Kansas State product's father, Chris Vaughn, is the Cowboys' assistant director of college scouting. Team owner Jerry Jones gave Chris the opportunity to call his son with the news that Dallas would be drafting him.

Before Deuce Vaughn was officially drafted, his dad and Cowboys scout Chris gave him a beautiful call.



The moment Jerry Jones told Chris his son was going to be a Cowboy? Priceless. 🥲 @C_Vaughn22 (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/BBhZq9MXmg — NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2023

How tall is Deuce Vaughn?

The Cowboys' rookie running back measured in at 5 feet, 5 inches at the NFL Combine in March.

When do the Cowboys play?

Dallas will take on the New York Giants on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

