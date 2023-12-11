Ryan Young
Sunday Night Football: Cowboys in control vs. Eagles, highlights, live updates
The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this rematch against Philadelphia Eagles for over a month. Ever since they lost 28-23 in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field, Dallas has seemingly been seething.
And after a dominant start, if Dallas can finish off the victory, it will be tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. Not only is the divisional title on the line, both teams are also vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
A lot is on the line Sunday night. May the best team win. Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Sunday Night Football.
The Cowboys were already averaging the highest attendance in the league this season
93,752 in attendance for Eagles-Cowboys, per press box announcer pic.twitter.com/KHxkGtdesh
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 11, 2023
The Cowboys are coming out to punt now, so I blame whoever is running the main Yahoo account tonight for this jinx. What a streak without a punt
The Cowboys haven't punted since the third quarter of Week 12 vs. the Commanders.
That's 18 drives over seven quarters 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Uee7ppBQCj
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2023
The Cowboys get the ball right back to open the second half. This is not going well for the Eagles
Stephon Gilmore forces the fumble and everything is coming up Cowboys 🤠
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/SYbYs0NjKL
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Injury Update: S Reed Blankenship has been ruled out. https://t.co/gcfRcd0MdL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2023
What say you?
168 total yards and 2 TDs in the first half for Dak.
Is he your MVP frontrunner? pic.twitter.com/oF8KmIODc8
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
The Cowboys are up 24-6 at halftime
😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/mGst00OvG4
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 11, 2023
I think that's good?
Cowboys have 247 yards and 24 points before halftime vs. Eagles
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 11, 2023
And there's the touchdown. The Cowboys are up 24-6 now just before halftime
Michael Gallup increases the Cowboys' lead!
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/v1XxE4tS1j
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Dak hits Brandin Cooks deep to get them down to the 1-yard line just before half
Cooks gets down to the 1 🏹
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/aSLjmw6mZB
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
The Eagles hit a 44-yard field goal, and the Cowboys now lead 17-6 with 1:48 left in the half.
Micah Parsons helps force a 4th down for the Cowboys. Eagles coming out to try a field goal now
Micah Parsons’ flu game is going wellpic.twitter.com/xXzMUsK7vb
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 11, 2023
Is that bad?
#Eagles defense the last 10 drives:
TD
TD
TD
TD
TD
TD
End of game
TD
FG
TD
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2023
Rico Dowdle gets in after all, and the Cowboys go up 17-3 late in the second quarter.
After a review, Rico Dowdle was given a TD on this run and the Cowboys extend their lead
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/R40npXAdyy
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Brandon Aubrey, good at kicking.
How confident are the Cowboys in rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey? He became the first player in NFL history to make a 60-yard field goal in the first quarter. If Aubrey was to miss, Eagles would have ball at the 50. Aubrey's make was 27th straight to begin his NFL career.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2023
Philly gets on the board with a 52-yard Jake Elliott field goal. 12:34, 2nd quarter.
Cowboys 10, Eagles 3
Tricky tricky!
🚨 Fake punt 🚨
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/EhChllFeu0
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Eagles go 3-and-out .... but then they convert on a fake punt pass to a wide open Olamide Zaccheaus!
First down Philly.
60-yarder
27 of 27 career on FGs
Brandon Aubrey puts Cowboys up 10-0 on Eagles:pic.twitter.com/pO7eL2s1NZ
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 11, 2023
There have been EIGHT penalties already in this game, four on each team.
And a holding penalty stalled out that drive for Dallas.
Cowboys go for it on 4th and 2 from the Philly 44 and Tony Pollard gets it.
Mike McCarthy being aggressive early.
This ended a good-looking drive for Philly:
Hurts fumbles and the Cowboys recover ‼️
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/DXds8p9XXG
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 11, 2023
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts FUMBLES it and Cowboys take over at their own 20!
Jalen Hurts is already on the move as he gains 11 yards with a run up the middle.
Dak and CeeDee wasting no time with an opening drive TD
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/aOxzGl0RQE
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
No. 1 takes the field 🦅
📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/n48HOAspWi
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Prime time. Our time.@PALottery | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7uyQQNpR0D
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2023
What’s cooler than being cool? 🧊 pic.twitter.com/Be0gDBc5na
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 11, 2023
Lights on us@ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2p2v2p9qvS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2023
Here we gooooo....
📺: #PHIvsDAL -- 8:20pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/1bjFXCl0dJ
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Reppin' our guy @LaneJohnson65 💪#WPMOYChallenge | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nc2KVvYZ2z
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2023
When the Cowboys and Eagles play…it just means more. @bryceharper3 pic.twitter.com/vhOPWMcr8s
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 11, 2023
#SNF opened a portal to the Wizard 🪄🌎✨#PHIvsDAL | @DavidHenrie pic.twitter.com/A4HqEReyFq
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 11, 2023
Sprinting into Sunday Night! 🏈#PHIvsDAL | @ATTStadium pic.twitter.com/jfFuaxWL8k
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 11, 2023
The 49ers beat the Seahawks 28-16 and improve to 10-3 🔥
San Francisco has defeated Seattle in each of their last five meetings. pic.twitter.com/fOiDNx3g45
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2023
Nobody was even near Adam Trautman in the end zone
📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/CxBtfmZAF6
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Dallas is back for Dallas pic.twitter.com/FF8ZGJhhod
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2023
🫶 #FootballisFamily #PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/aSosy2Zenx
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 10, 2023
Tonight's inactives #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/TuWJwO1Z7k
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 10, 2023
Today’s @dallascowboys captains against Philadelphia:
Offense: WR Jalen Tolbert
Defense: CB Jourdan Lewis
Special Teams: WR KaVontae Turpin
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 10, 2023
🗣️ It’s Go Time! - @Path2Greatwork #PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/xEdE7L7wzF
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 10, 2023
Already in his bag 💼@_CeeDeeThree | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/5DRBD0nMYs
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 10, 2023
Cowboys fans are ready for Sunday Night Football 👀
📺: #PHIvsDAL 8:20pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JSbHuRGfbc
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
The Matrix is everywhere. 😎@Osagoeshard | #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/2uk0uEnGNE
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 10, 2023