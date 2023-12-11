Sunday Night Football: Cowboys in control vs. Eagles, highlights, live updates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after throwing a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this rematch against Philadelphia Eagles for over a month. Ever since they lost 28-23 in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field, Dallas has seemingly been seething.

And after a dominant start, if Dallas can finish off the victory, it will be tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. Not only is the divisional title on the line, both teams are also vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

A lot is on the line Sunday night. May the best team win. Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Sunday Night Football.