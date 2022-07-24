Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Rishi Sunak vows to cap refugee numbers under ‘common sense’ asylum system

Rishi Sunak vows to introduce a cap on refugee numbers if he becomes prime minister, as he promises to “inject a healthy dose of common sense” into the asylum system.

Laying out a 10-point plan to secure Britain’s borders if he wins the Tory leadership contest on Sunday, the former chancellor also promises to curb the power of the European Court of Human Rights; withhold aid money if countries refuse to take back failed asylum seekers and criminals; and use cruise ships to house illegal migrants. Read the full story.

2. HS2 is ‘killer whale’ that could ‘rip the arm off’ next PM

He has taken on one of the biggest roles in Government, knowing full well that he could well be one of its shortest-serving occupants.

But Kit Malthouse has set himself an ambitious task for the next six weeks, as the Conservatives decide who will replace Boris Johnson in Number 10 Downing Street. Read the full story.

3. Somerset House ‘pronoun people’ spark row over gender-neutral toilets

Somerset House is embroiled in a gender-neutral row as staff accuse “pronoun people” of abolishing women’s lavatories by stealth.

The 450-year-old office, studio and events complex in central London has added “all-genders” stickers alongside the men’s and women’s logos on loos. Read the full story.

4. Switch off lights and turn down thermostat to avoid blackouts, Britons could be told this winter

Households could be asked to turn down their thermostats and switch off their lights under Government plans to avoid winter blackouts.

Emergency contingency plans for a gas or electricity supply shortage include public appeals to use less energy, The Telegraph can reveal. Read the full story.

5. BBC anger as ex-producer ‘steals glory’ for Emily Maitlis’s Prince Andrew interview

It was the scoop of the decade, an extraordinary encounter that brought an abrupt end to the Duke of York’s royal career.

But the “mastermind” behind the Duke’s now infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis is facing a backlash at the BBC, where senior figures are frustrated that she appears claiming all the glory, while at the same time exploiting the process for financial gain. Read the full story.

