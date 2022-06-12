Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Tories at war over calls for immediate tax cuts to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Government divisions over tax cuts were laid bare on Saturday night with sources close to the Prime Minister clashing over demands for immediate action.

Responding to mounting calls from MPs and ministers for urgent tax cuts to tackle the cost of living and boost growth, one source told MPs to “grow up” and stop behaving like they were in “nursery school”. Read the full story.

2. Agency staff may be used to break 'Marxist' union strikes, says Grant Shapps

Agency workers could be brought in to break strikes under a "very fast" legal change being prepared by the Government in the face of a summer of chaos fuelled by "Marxist" barons, the Transport Secretary said.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Grant Shapps said ministers were drawing up legal changes that could take effect "during this particular dispute", to protect the public from being "held to ransom" by strikes. Read the full story.

3. GP made end-of-life care recommendation after incorrect Zoom diagnosis

A 92-year-old former district nurse was recommended to begin end-of-life care after a GP wrongly diagnosed her with organ failure via video consultation, The Telegraph can reveal.

The prognosis was given because the doctor was able to “spot from the video that her skin was yellow”, her son was told. He has now submitted a formal complaint to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) about her treatment. Read the full story.

4. School bans girls from wearing skirts under new ‘gender-neutral’ rules

A secondary school has banned girls from wearing skirts in order to create a “more gender-neutral” uniform policy.

Parents of Tiverton High School students in Devon were informed on June 9 that the “modifications” to the school uniform would come into effect from September. Read the full story.

5. Women are being jailed for their partner's crimes

The criminal justice system had long been accused of failing women before grainy CCTV footage emerged of Emma-Jayne Magson walking down a darkened street being attacked and pushed over by her boyfriend, James Knight.

Just hours later Magson killed Knight with a single stab to the heart in what she claims was an act of self-defence. After twice having been convicted of the bodybuilder’s murder, the 29-year-old has launched an appeal against her life sentence by arguing that, as a victim of domestic violence, she should have been allowed to use “disproportionate force”. Read the full story.