Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Rishi Sunak: We must sanction Iran over Salman Rushdie stabbing

Britain should designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation following the brutal attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, Rishi Sunak has said, as he warned that the stabbing should be a “wake up call for the West”.

The former chancellor said Iran’s response to the stabbing bolstered the case for proscribing Tehran’s elite military unit, which acts as a protection force to the regime. Read the full story.

2. Liz Truss could ‘strip high earners of £400 energy bill help’

Liz Truss could strip the planned £400 energy bills discount from “high earners”, The Telegraph can disclose.

Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury and a key backer of Ms Truss, said it was “odd” that wealthy people would also benefit from the handout, and suggested that a government led by the Foreign Secretary would examine whether such payments could be stopped. Read the full story.

3. Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'talking and joking' following stabbing

Salman Rushdie was on Saturday taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in New York.

Rushdie remains in hospital with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted on Saturday evening that he was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)." Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Read the full story.

4. Boris Johnson will not be able to make Downing Street comeback, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson will not be able to stage a comeback and have a second stint of being prime minister because “life just isn’t like that”, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, who has been one of the Prime Minister’s staunchest supporters, said that it was not “realistic” to think that Mr Johnson could make a return to Downing Street. Read the full story.

5. New reservoirs must be forced through despite local opposition, Government told

Ministers must overrule opposition from local residents, councillors and MPs to give new reservoirs a green light by 2025, the Government’s infrastructure tsar says.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sir John Armitt, the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, warned that the need for additional reservoirs was becoming increasingly urgent amid the threat of prolonged droughts. Read the full story.