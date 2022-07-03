Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Boris Johnson ‘turned blind eye to Chris Pincher sex pest warnings’

Boris Johnson has been accused of turning a blind eye to claims of his deputy chief whip’s alleged sexual misconduct.

As more allegations of unwanted passes and groping emerged on Saturday night, The Telegraph can reveal that the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Mr Pincher to help oversee party discipline in February prompted the resignation of Craig Whittaker, another senior whip. Read the full story.

2. Queen’s job description is rewritten to reduce ‘must-do’ duties

The Queen’s role has been rewritten by Buckingham Palace, as it removes duties she “must fulfil” as monarch and entrusts more to the Prince of Wales.

The Queen’s “official duties” have been edited in the palace’s annual report for the first time in at least a decade, to take out specific events such as the State Opening of Parliament that were previously considered necessary by “constitutional convention”. Read the full story.

3. Single-sex lavatories to be mandatory in all new public buildings

New office buildings, schools, hospitals and entertainment venues must have separate male and female lavatories, ministers will declare this week, in a move to rein in the “forced sharing” of gender-neutral facilities.

The Telegraph understands that the Government will formally announce that it is acting to prevent non-residential buildings from being built solely with “universal” lavatories. The move will involve changes to building regulations and planning guidance. Read the full story.

4. Suella Braverman: Remainer civil servants ‘thwarting reforms’

Some civil servants are resisting post-Brexit reforms because they cannot imagine “life outside of the EU”, the Attorney General claims.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Suella Braverman says there is a “great opportunity to peel back ... onerous rules and bureaucracy to actually help the consumer”, as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. Adele: I was a shell of a person after brutal backlash over cancelled Las Vegas shows

In an emotional return to her hometown, Adele was welcomed by ecstatic fans in London's Hyde Park this weekend at her first UK gig in five years.

However, after what she described as a “brutal” backlash to her cancelling her Las Vegas show earlier this year, the award-winning singer has disclosed that she felt like a “shell of a person” for months. Read the full story.