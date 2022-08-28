Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today.

1. Liz Truss considers ‘nuclear’ option of five per cent VAT cut

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of five per cent across the board to tackle the cost of living crisis, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Treasury will present the next prime minister with plans modelled on Gordon Brown’s response to the 2008 financial crisis as part of a series of options to offset soaring energy bills. Read the full story.

2. Jacob Rees-Mogg to sell off Civil Service offices as staff refuse to stop working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg is to sell off £1.5 billion of government offices in central London after civil servants refused to stop working from home, The Telegraph can reveal.

Taxpayers should not have to “fork out for half-empty buildings”, according to the minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, who said expensive office space had been “under-utilised”. Read the full story.

3. Prince Charles set to guest edit longstanding black newspaper

The Prince of Wales is to guest edit a special issue of Britain’s only surviving black newspaper, calling its work a “crucial part of the fabric of our society”.

The Prince will edit The Voice in honour of its 40th anniversary, inviting guests Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Dame Floella Benjamin and actor Idris Elba to write for its pages. Read the full story.

4. Princes William and Harry agree to draw line under public events to mark Princess Diana's death

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex will mark the 25th anniversary of the death of their mother privately and separately, having agreed to draw a line under their public commemorations.

The brothers will each remember Diana, Princess of Wales, with their own wives and children, none of whom were able to meet her. Read the full story.

5. Energy bills to wipe out almost three quarters of state pension

Almost three quarters of the annual state pension will be eaten away by soaring energy bills next year amid forecasts that the price cap will breach £6,600, experts have warned.

Pensioners will be among the hardest hit during the cost of living crisis, as they will be left with just £3,000 to live on per year from the state pension once bills have been paid. Read the full story.

