Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Sunday morning UK news briefing

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Unions ‘bribing’ workers to strike

Britain’s biggest trade unions have been accused by the Business Secretary of “bribing” workers to go on strike after they doubled daily payments to those who take part in industrial action.

The tax-free payments are being offered by several unions threatening strikes this summer, and are being funded from vast “strike funds” that Kwasi Kwarteng said showed that unions had been plotting a “dangerous” summer of chaos “for some time”. Read the full story.

2. NHS management review hijacked by ‘wholesale wokery’

An NHS review commissioned by Sajid Javid was hijacked by “wokery” at the expense of a focus on patients, it has been claimed.

The review of management in the health service was tasked with finding ways to make the system more effective and efficient. Read the full story.

3. Secret funder of ‘Putin’s Palace’ owns £60m flat in One Hyde Park

An oligarch accused of buying a palace for Vladimir Putin is the secret owner of a £60 million apartment in London’s most prestigious development which he purchased at the same time, it has been claimed.

Alexander Ponomarenko, who is on a UK sanctions list, purchased a whole floor at One Hyde Park in 2011, through an offshore company, it is understood. Read the full story.

4. Wheelchair user left stranded on platform for four hours

A disabled man was left stranded on a train platform for hours, claiming staff refused to help him.

Chris Nicholson has been using a wheelchair since suffering a spinal and brain injury while playing rugby in 2014. Read the full story.

5. Prince William shares charming family photo for Father's Day

In an engaging photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark Father's Day the Duke is seen with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while on holiday in Jordan.

The picture was taken in the Autumn of 2021 when the family were on a trip arranged by the Duchess to visit her former childhood home. Read the full story.