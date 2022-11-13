Sunday with Ice-T: ‘Playing video games distracts me from real life’

Photograph: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

Up early? Since I do Law & Order Monday through Friday, I try to sleep in, but I naturally wake around 9am.

What’s for breakfast? One thing I know: in Britain, you eat baked beans for breakfast. I love baked beans, but that’s not part of an American breakfast. I’ll have eggs over easy or scrambled with cheese, sausage and French toast.

Sunday morning? I figure out what to do with my daughter, Chanel – she’s seven. We usually go to the movies. She loves horror. Not clowns or dolls, but zombies and vampires and anybody with a mask and a knife. The sign says: parental guidance ‘suggested’. I’m an actor, so she understands the blood is fake. We said we’d stop letting her watch when she had nightmares. She hasn’t yet.

Sunday lunch? The movie theatre brings you food while you’re watching. I’ll get nachos with steak or quesadillas. I avoid the fried chicken because they cook the life out of it.

After the cinema? I’m a gamer. Playing video games distracts me from my real life. While I’m in the midst of fighting a monster, I’m dealing with that problem, not my own.

Sunday wind-down? I might watch TV, but I don’t have time to binge. I’ll watch Law & Order: SVU to critique myself. I might fumble my lines, but I often think: ‘Damn. I’m acting my ass off.’

Sunday housework? Fortunately, my wife, Coco, is a cleaning addict. I’ve got a wife who, when she’s mad or upset, finds cleaning is like therapy. Like her mother, she has cleanliness in her DNA.

Sunday snack? I had a problem with eating sweet things at night – ice-cream, cookies, some shit like that. Now I eat Cheerios. That’s the cool thing about being an adult: you can eat cereal any time you want.

Last thing before lights off? A lot of people say: ‘We don’t have TVs in the bedroom.’ I’m like: ‘Why?’ ‘It stops sex.’ If a TV stops you from having sex, you’ve got the wrong partner. That’s why there’s a motherfucking off button.

