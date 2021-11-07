Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations fall, 22,215 more residents vaccinated

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report on Sunday showed 1,577 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients listed from 254 Florida hospitals, continuing a weeks-long trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

That’s 81 fewer patients than Saturday’s report from 256 hospitals. In Sunday’s report, COVID-19 patients occupied 2.80% of inpatient beds in those hospitals, compared with 2.87% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

The percentage number is based on 254 hospitals reporting 1,577 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 56,229 total inpatient beds.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 376 people were in intensive care units, a decrease of 28 from the previous day’s report. That represents 6.13% of the ICU beds at the 254 hospitals reporting data, compared to 6.51% of those reporting Saturday.

This number is based on 254 hospitals reporting 376 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 6,136 total ICU beds.

FLORIDA COVID VACCINE RATES

About 12,904,395 eligible Floridians — 60.1% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 22,215 over Friday’s report from the CDC (the CDC didn’t update its case, death or vaccination numbers on Saturday).

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 2,071,338 people, or 76.2% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,248,240 people are fully vaccinated, or 63.9% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 904,658 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 52,398 people are fully vaccinated, or 70.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 225,504 people are fully vaccinated, or 55.9% of the county’s population.