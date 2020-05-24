Sunday ferry crossings from P.E.I. to N.S. cancelled

The Sunday ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled until further notice.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. made the amendment to its schedule on Sunday.

The service resumed on May 15 but only for trucks larger than 30 feet in length and their drivers. Originally, the crossings were scheduled six days a week, Sunday to Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On its website, Northumberland Ferries says service for all other travellers will not be permitted until inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted.

"We are hopeful that service will be expanded to include other essential workers/essential travel in the near future," it says.

The ferry leaves Wood Islands Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.. It leaves Caribou at 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries said traffic will be monitored closely and adjustments to the schedule will likely be made.

More from CBC P.E.I.