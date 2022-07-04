Sunday drive-by shooting injures man in South Tacoma — police investigation underway

A reported drive-by shooting in Tacoma left one man with serious injuries, and prompted Tacoma police to shut down the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way Sunday evening.

Traffic advisory! The intersection of S. 47 St. & South Tacoma Way is shut down for a drive by shooting investigation. 1 adult male who was shot while in a vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lViJkp6V0M — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 4, 2022

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the initial dispatch call came at 4:24 p.m. Two cars were driving on South Tacoma Way, and an unidentified person fired at someone in the other vehicle. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” Haddow said.

The incident comes a week after multiple shootings in the same area injured eight people following a dance party event at a private venue, and a separate fatal shooting on the city’s East side that killed one man and injured four other people.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement last week following the earlier incidents, saying, “This is unacceptable, and it is a good reminder that we must continue our efforts to to prioritize violent crime reduction.”

This story will be updated.