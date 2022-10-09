Sunday with Charlene McKenna: ‘I’ll have a vodka tonic and put on some jazz’

Photograph: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Early bird or lazy bones? I’m usually up at 6am for filming, so a lie-in is 8am, although we’ve got a new puppy – Major, a cross between a Cockalier and a Jack Russell – so we need to let him out, along with our two other dogs.

Once you’re up? My husband, Adam [Rothenberg], and I are big fans of Andrew Huberman, the American neuroscientist, who does these brainy podcasts that mostly go over my head. His big thing is to get outside before 9am to get sunlight in your eyes. So we’ll have a cup of tea and sit outside.

Sunday breakfast? My husband doesn’t eat breakfast, but I do love a croissant at the weekend, or scrambled eggs on toast.

Sunday exercise? The three dogs will demand a walk. There’s a beautiful old mill near where we live in County Monaghan, which is where Paul McCartney and Heather Mills got married.

Sunday dinner? We’d have an early Sunday dinner, so a roast chicken, around 5pm. We both cook, but my husband says I chop everything too fine, while he prefers things more rustic – peasant style! But it tastes good, so I’ll have to eat my words.

Sunday relax? Definitely a glass of red. I love a little cocktail before dinner – just one. It sounds pretentious, but I’ll have a vodka tonic and put on some jazz because I find it a nice cooking atmosphere. My husband teases me: ‘Oh, you’re listening to your Starbucks jazz sampler again!’

Sunday work? Sunday evenings are line learning, so there’s a lot of running through scripts, but he’s very good.

Sundays growing up? Long and quiet. I was the youngest of six, with five older brothers, so I was left on my own. I was always ready for school on a Monday, rather than never wanting the weekend to end.

Last thing before lights out? Read. And put in my earplugs. I’m the world’s lightest sleeper.

Bloodlands is on BBC One every Sunday