Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy takes a tumble moments into live show

Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy was left red-faced as he took a tumble within the opening minute of the show today (June 7).

While introducing today's edition of the Channel 4 morning show Tim decided to have a little dance but his energy quickly backfired on him as he tripped and fell over backwards against the studio wall.

Poor Tim had to struggle back up himself as his co-host Simon Rimmer watched and declared "I can't even help you up!" – thanks to social distancing rules that mean the pair have to stay two metres apart.

Tim, who developed a slight limp after the accident, said: "I'm in a little bit of pain, not a lot, but everyone is laughing in my ear. That is disrespectful!"

The host later clarified that he thought he might have twisted his ankle and was worried he wouldn't be able to continue with the show but thankfully he powered on, with the Sunday Brunch Twitter account confirming that Tim is okay after the accident.

Of course Simon and the show's guests all had to keep bringing up the incident throughout the show, just to make sure that Tim couldn't forget his trip.

You can watch the moment for yourself below.

Viewers had plenty to say about the unexpected moment as well, with even Take That singer Gary Barlow taking the time to tease Tim:

Hope u had good trip Tim - see you next fall 👍🤠🤠😎 https://t.co/iIhH2x9AGZ — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) June 7, 2020

When your trying to stay positive but life has other plans. Epic fall by Tim Lovejoy 😂 #SundayBrunch #TimLovejoy pic.twitter.com/WFhmkevgxt — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) June 7, 2020

Gets funnier every time you rewind to watch again? What was he trying to do 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BUUz0Lmu2f — Donna Bailey (@asstsbm) June 7, 2020

When you’re trying to stay positive and life has other ideas #SundayBrunch #TimLovejoy https://t.co/T8lI4ENgY2 — Rhiluron Joysword (@GeekyBreathren) June 7, 2020

Poor Tim has probably had better days at work...

Sunday Brunch airs on Sundays at 9.30am on Channel 4.

