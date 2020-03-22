Sunday Brunch pulled from air due to coronavirus pandemic

Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

The coronavirus pandemic strikes again, as today's (March 22) instalment of Sunday Brunch has been cancelled.

An official announcement was made via the cooking panel show's Twitter, which read: "We are sad to say that Sunday Brunch will not be on this morning as billed. We put the health and safety of our team above all else and cannot at this time record the show without risk to our presenters and crew.

"We very much hope to be back live on Sundays soon."

Although disappointing for fans of Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, this news was met with supportive messages.

"Sad but stay safe," read one tweet, while someone else responded: "Really glad to hear this. The TV should be re-runs and news delivered in a safe environment. People need to understand it's not business as usual.

"Cancelling live broadcasts is part of the effort. Well done."

Sunday Brunch will resume on Channel 4 at a later date.



The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

