Sunday’s briefing: Kyle Walker looking to leave Manchester City

Manchester City demolished Salford 8-0 to reach the FA Cup fourth round before Pep Guardiola revealed Kyle Walker has requested to leave the Premier League champions.

Brentford were the only top-flight club to come unstuck on Saturday, as the Championship’s bottom club Plymouth, who mutually parted ways with head coach Wayne Rooney on New Year’s Eve, claimed a 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, David Moyes was appointed Everton manager for the second time following the departure of Sean Dyche.

Walker getting itchy feet

Manchester City brushed aside Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s City made light work of their League Two neighbours, with James McAtee grabbing a second-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish bagging his first goal in club football since December 2023.

But England right-back Walker was absent for the contest and when asked why, Guardiola revealed the 34-year-old has asked for a move overseas.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career,” Guardiola said.

“In his mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years (somewhere else) for many reasons. For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here.”

Bees stung by Pilgrims

Plymouth stunned Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Plymouth were without a win since November 5 while they had not triumphed on the road since early April but they were able to put their league form to one side to shock Brentford.

With incoming boss Miron Muslic watching from the stand in west London, Morgan Whittaker’s stunning late goal helped Plymouth end an 11-match winless sequence.

Whittaker retrieved the ball on the right, easily jinked past defenders before producing a driven finish into the bottom-left corner in front of the travelling supporters.

“If we continue performances like that there’s no reason why we can’t accomplish staying in the league,” beamed Plymouth caretaker Kevin Nancekivell.

Alexander-Arnold stars as Liverpool crush Accrington

Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre, celebrates scoring in Liverpool’s win over Accrington (Peter Byrne/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold led from the front as Liverpool crushed Accrington 4-0.

A week after one of the worst performances of his career in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, Alexander-Arnold, captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, put in a commanding display.

The England international had a hand in the counter-attack which saw Diogo Jota open the scoring before whipping in a brilliant, angled shot just before the break.

The 18-year-old Jayden Danns, one of the young stars of last year’s Carabao Cup final victory, scored his third FA Cup goal in only his second appearance in the competition before fellow substitute Federico Chiesa marked an encouraging 45-minute cameo with his first goal since joining from Juventus in the summer.

Moyes back for Everton

David Moyes left West Ham last summer (Victoria Jones/PA)

Moyes urged Everton fans to help him “rebuild” the club after returning to Goodison Park, where he spent 11 years before leaving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

He had been out of work since departing West Ham in the summer but it is understood Moyes has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Everton, with the first game of his second spell in charge coming at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, with three wins from 19 games this season.

Moyes said: “It’s great to be back. I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club. I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.”

Hoops go 18 points clear

Celtic are now 18 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stand-in winger Kyogo Furuhashi showed his adaptability by netting a double against Ross County to send Celtic on their way to a 4-1 win.

The centre-forward started outside of Adam Idah on the right after Brendan Rodgers lost four wide players for the trip to Dingwall. But Furuhashi was in familiar territory in front of goal when he netted in each half.

Jordan White had levelled from the spot for the hosts but the Japanese forward headed Celtic back in front in the 81st minute.

Arne Engels and substitute Luke McCowan both netted deep in stoppage time to add some gloss to the scoreline as Celtic moved 18 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

What’s on today?

Ruben Amorim, left, and Mikel Arteta go head-to-head on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup a record 14 times, take on defending champions and 13-time winners Manchester United in a blockbuster third-round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

There are six other cup clashes on Sunday, which includes Tamworth welcoming Tottenham and Bromley travelling to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle.

Rangers will be hoping to close the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership when St Johnstone visit Ibrox.