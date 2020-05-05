Sundance Winner ‘Charm City Kings’ Moves to HBO Max From Sony Pictures Classics

HBO Max has acquired the worldwide rights to “Charm City Kings” from distributor Sony Pictures Classics and will release it on the new streaming service at some point this year, HBO Max announced Tuesday. The streaming service launches on May 27.

“Charm City Kings,” from director Angel Manuel Soto, won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting when it made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Sony Pictures Classics was originally set to release “Charm City Kings” in theaters on April 10, 2020, and this actually makes the second Sony film to head over to HBO Max in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The new streamer previously picked up Seth Rogen’s “An American Pickle” from Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

“Charm City Kings” stars “Queen & Slim” actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. It’s the story of a 14-year-old boy named Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) on the streets of Baltimore who dreams of joining up with an infamous, real life group of dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When the group’s leader Blax, played by the rapper Meek Mill, takes Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

“‘Charm City Kings’ is such an exciting and vibrant visual experience that we are thrilled to debut on HBO Max. The filmmakers and electric cast have put together something truly special,” executive vice president of original films, Jessie Henderson, said in a statement.

“Charm City Kings” is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.

THR first reported the news of the acquisition.

