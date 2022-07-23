Sundance Square to host fundraiser for North Texas artist shot while jogging

A Sundance Square art gallery is hosting a fundraising event Saturday for a Dallas-based artist who was shot while jogging on July 15, according to a news release.

Anthony Lechuga, whose exhibition “Fences” is on display at the Love Art Texas gallery in Fort Worth, was jogging in the 4900 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:30 p.m. July 15. He was shot twice and taken to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

His exhibition was planned to end July 17 but was extended through the end of the month because of the shooting.

According to the news release, he is expected to fully heal from his injuries but will need financial help in the coming months.

The gallery is hosting the fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday,

The gallery will be raising money for Lechuga and his family at the fundraiser, but a GoFundMe has also been set up for those who cannot attend. It had raised nearly $19,000 as of Friday afternoon.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/support-for-antonio-lechuga.

Bernardo Vallarino, resident artist at Love Texas Art, will lead attendees at the fundraiser in creating orange ribbons, a symbol used to spread awareness of gun violence and its victims, made with cobija material to honor Lechuga, according to the release.

The gallery is located at 501 Houston St. in Fort Worth.