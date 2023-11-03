Sundance-Premiering Dark Comedy ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying,’ Produced By & Starring Daisy Ridley, Secures SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

EXCLUSIVE: SAG-AFTRA has granted an interim agreement to Sometimes I Think About Dying, an indie gem produced by and starring Daisy Ridley that made a big impression in its world premiere on the opening night of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Rachel Lambert, the film co-starring Ramy‘s Dave Merheje is set to hit theaters in the U.S. via Oscilloscope, as we were first to report. It’ll roll out January 26th, opening exclusively in New York at the Angelika. The agreement with SAG means that cast will be able to promote the release, bringing the pic more visibility and hopefully thereby giving it a stronger shot to break out at the box office.

A dark comedy penned by Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead, Sometimes I Think About Dying tells the story of Fran (Ridley), who is lost on the dreary Oregon coast and finds solace in her cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates and occasionally daydreaming to pass the time. Fran is ghosting through life, unable to pop her bubble of isolation, until a friendly new coworker, Robert (Merheje), persistently tries to connect with her. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, she may have to give this guy a chance.

Also starring in the pic are Parvesh Cheena, Marcia Debonis, Meg Stalter, and Brittany O’Grady. In addition to Ridley, producers included Alex Saks (Red Rocket, Wildlife), Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, and Brett Beveridge. Lisa D’Ambrosio exec produced for Mirror Image.

In her review of the film out of Sundance, Deadline’s Valerie Complex praised Lambert’s “refreshing, innovative and humorous” take on a story spotlighting “depression and everyday mundane life,” also calling out Ridley’s work as some of the best of her career.

In a recent statement on the pic’s U.S. deal, Oscilloscope President Dan Berger said, “There’s so much that Sometimes I Think About Dying nails about the coexisting mundanity and beauty of life. The script by Kevin, Stefanie, and Katy is wry and touching in equal measure, and the tone struck by Rachel’s direction and all the performances—led by Daisy and Dave—perfectly toe that line.”

Berger went on to call the film one “so strongly rooted in its world, it will transport you there and it will make you laugh and feel feelings during your stay,” promising that “it’s a true experience.”

