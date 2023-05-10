Sundance Film Festival: London announces jam-packed line-up for 10th birthday edition

Mutt, by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz (Sundance Film Festival: London)

The official line-up of Sundance Film Festival: London has finally been revealed. And although there are still two months to wait until the festival opens in London’s Picturehouse Central cinema, the sheer number of fascinating films being shown this year means that we’re allowing ourselves to get excited early.

The 10th anniversary line-up includes feature-length films, shorts and documentaries, and there will be a retrospective of the works of radical filmmaker Gregg Araki, who is closely associated with the New Queer Cinema movement, and who is set to attend some of the special screenings and Q&A sessions.

This year’s films, which are loosely tied together by the theme of modern love and identity, have been specially selected for London audiences from the films that were shown at the American Sundance Film Festival. This year’s short films are all dedicated to UK productions: films that have either been made in the UK, or are from filmmakers based in the UK.

“These films are provocative, moving, and entertaining, and created by some truly visionary storytellers,” said Joana Vicente, the CEO of Sundance Institute. “We know that alongside a compelling series of conversations and industry programme, it will be an outstanding 10th edition of the Festival.”

“We look forward to celebrating with the London film community in July for an exciting 4 days filled with bold and thrilling UK premieres on the big screen, inspiring talks and special guest appearances,” said Clare Binns, the Managing Director of Picturehouse Cinemas. “I am personally thrilled that Gregg Araki will be joining us all at the Festival, whose work exemplifies Sundance and independent film.”

Here is our pick of some of the films to keep your eye on. A full programme can be found here .

Scrapper

The festival will open with Scrapper from London director Charlotte Regan, who cut her teeth making low-budget music videos for rappers. The latest project from Regan, a Sundance Ignite Fellow, is something rather different. The story follows Georgie, an imaginative 12-year-old girl, whose life is turned upside down when her estranged father reappears. Triangle of Sadness‘ Harris Dickinson stars alongside newcomers Lola Campbell and Alin Uzun. Michael Fassbender is one of the film’s executive producers.

Passages

US filmmaker Ira Sachs’s first film since 2019 is a French romance drama starring Ben Whishaw as Martin, Blue Is The Warmest Colour’s Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe and Franz Rogowski as Tomas. The story explores the fallout of what happens when Tomas, who has been married to Martin for 15 years, has a love affair with Agathe. Set in Paris, Sachs dissects physical and emotional attraction as Martin takes his own lover, Tomas becomes jealous, and all their relationships are tested.

Fantastic Machine

This fantastic documentary from filmmakers Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck explores the role that cameras have played in society throughout history. Which admittedly sounds quite boring, until you think about just how rapidly technology has changed, and the fact that cameras go just about everywhere with humans today – they’re in bedrooms, they’re in the wild, they capture seismic political events as well as hilarious private moments. Suddenly the film, which Sundance describes as a “meticulous dissection of image-making” is a study of humans in all their strangeness. Given that Fantastic Machine won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and has Ruben Östlund listed as one of its executive producers, it’s guaranteed to be a blast.

Mutt

Mutt, by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz (Hand out / Sundance Film Festival: London)

Mutt, the debut feature of Chilean-Serbian filmmaker Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, tells the story of Feña (Lio Mehiel), a trans man living in New York. The film follows Feña over a chaotic 24 hours. Mehiel won the 2023 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for their astonishing performance.

Past Lives

(Sundance Film Festival: London)

This A24 film, starring Greta Lee (from Russian Doll) as Nora and Teo Yoo (Decision to Leave) as Hae Sung, is about a woman who reconnects with a childhood friend over a decade after her family emigrated to Canada from South Korea. Nora is a playwriting student in New York and sees that Teo Yoo has been searching for her on social media. They connect and speak, but it’s still years before they are finally reunited when Teo Yoo visits the Big Apple. Even though their lives are extremely disconnected, there is still a romance between the two long lost friends.

You Hurt My Feelings

You Hurt My Feelings, from Friends with Money director Nicole Holofcener, will close the festival. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies star as husband and wife Beth and Don, whose already somewhat strained relationship starts to unravel when Beth, a novelist, overhears her husband honestly reacting to her latest book. Michaela Watkins (Wanderlust), Owen Teague (Gone In The Night), Arian Moayed (Succession) and Jeannie Berlin (Succession) also star.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are available for single screenings and events, and entire festival passes can also be purchased.

Tickets are now on sale for both and can be bought online here, on the Picturehouse App, by phone on 0871 902 5747 (lines are open from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week) and in person at the Box Office at Picturehouse Central.

Single ticket prices are £17.90 (except Opening / Closing Night Premieres: £19.90) and there are several different concessions available.

There are three festival pass options: the festival pass lite, which is £75 and includes 5 tickets for the festival. The festival pass, which is £130 and includes 10 tickets for the festival, and VIP pass, which is £500 and includes 1 ticket to every film + invite to opening party + special events.

Sundance Film Festival London will take place at Picturehouse Central, July 6-9; picturehouses.com/sundance