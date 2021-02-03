Sundance Film Festival Awards Ceremony Underway With Patton Oswalt Hosting – Watch
Refresh for updates: The 2021 Sundance Film Festival awards are happening right now and you can watch them below, with this year’s virtual edition hosted by Patton Oswalt, or as he called himself tonight “Discount Giamatti”.
“I have a busy evening, I’ll be hosting the Slamdance Festival later on the WIFI they’ll be stealing from you,” quipped the Young Adult actor.
More from Deadline
New Hollywood Podcast: Sundance 2021 With Filmmakers And Cast Of 'Passing', 'Together Together', 'I Was A Simple Man' And 'The Blazing World'
And making an aside, Oswalt joked, “So, they’re not letting anyone back in the hotel because Steve Buscemi stole all the towels.”
There will also be special appearance by Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna.
This year’s jurors over the shortened festival, which kicked off on Thursday Jan. 28 and runs through today, were Zeynep Atakan, Raúl Castillo, Ashley Clark, Julie Dash, Tacita Dean, Cynthia Erivo, Isaac Julien, Inge de Leeuw, Kim Longinotto, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy, Joshua Oppenheimer, Mohamed Ouma Saïd, Jean Tsien, Daniela Vega, Lana Wilson, and Hanya Yanagihara.
Last year, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, which is in the awards conversation this year from A24, took home both the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in U.S. Dramatic. Netflix’s Crip Camp won the U.S. Doc Audience Award category, while AppleTV acquisition Boys State won the Grand Jury Documentary Award.
By the end of tonight, 31 prizes will have been handed out by the festival:
U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Dramatic
U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Documentary
Directing Award – U.S. Dramatic
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic
Directing Award: U.S. Documentary
Editing Award: U.S. Documentary
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Awards
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Awards
U.S. Competition Awards
World Cinema Audience Awards
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Documentary
NEXT
Short Film
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Americans Have Now Died Of Covid-19 Than Died In All Of WWII
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.