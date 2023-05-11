Sundance Film Festival Sets Submission and Event Dates for 2023

On Thursday the Sundance Film Festival announced dates for its 2024 event, both in terms of when the event will take place and when filmmakers can submit their projects. The in-person festival will take place from January 18 to January 28. Commemorating the 40th edition of the festival, it will be the first edition under the direction of Eugene Hernandez. Hernandez was named head and director of public programming in September of 2022, taking over for Tabitha Jackson.

It will again, and of course, feature a deluge of feature films, short films and episodic content. The Sundance Film Festival programming team will screen submissions for consideration collected via FilmFreeway. Project submissions will open on May 11.

Also Read:

Sundance Names Eugene Hernandez Festival Director and Head of Public Programming

The early deadline for feature films will be August 11, while the official deadline is September 4 of 2023. The late deadline will be September 25.

For shorts, the early deadline is July 31, while the official deadline is August 18. The late deadline is September 4. For episodic submissions, the early deadline is August 7 and the official deadline is September 1. The late deadline is September 18.

Finally, New Frontier, which specializes in experimental or boundary-pushing submissions, will have an early deadline of August 4, while the official deadline is August 21. The late deadline is September 1. Last year’s festival did not feature New Frontier programming.

Lodging can be booked via lodging.sundance.org/lodging. Information concerning ticket passes and packages will be shared closer to the festival. Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available here.

Also Read:

Al Pacino Joins Cast of Johnny Depp-Directed Biopic ‘Modi’