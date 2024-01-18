Sundance Film Festival 2024: All Of Deadline’s Movie Reviews
The Sundance Film Festival is underway in snowy Park City, and Deadline is on the ground to watch all of the key films. Here is a compilation of our reviews from the fest, which last year saw A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One win U.S. Dramatic Competition prize. Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project and Beyond Utopia took the top documentary awards, and both went on to make the Oscar shortlist.
Check out the reviews below, click on the titles to read them in full, and keep checking back as we add more.
Layla
Section: World Dramatic
Director: Amrou Al-Kadhi
Cast: Bilal Hasna, Louis Greatorex, Safiyya Ingar
Deadline’s takeaway: What borders on self-pity never quite tips over thanks to a winning performance by Bilal Hasna, who keeps the title character grounded on their voyage of self-discovery and holds our sympathies, just about, even at his most petulant. A refreshing rebuttal of gay stories that end in tragedy.
