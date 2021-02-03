Sundance 2021 Awards Winners (Updating Live)
The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is concluding Tuesday night with a virtual awards ceremony to honor the projects that earned top jury prizes in the festival’s competition categories. Comedian Patton Oswalt is hosting the event, and winners will be updated here throughout.
As with so many other live events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sundance to radically alter how it conducted the 2021 festival, which traditionally unfolds over 10 days in Park City, Utah. Instead, the full festival this year is running for six days, and along with screenings in Park City, the festival has hosted screenings virtually, as well as at drive-ins, arthouse theaters and cultural institutions across the entire country, including in Alabama, Colorado, Hawaii, Ohio, New York, Texas and Puerto Rico.
More from Variety
'My Name Is Pauli Murray' Review: 'RBG' Directors Honor Another Civil Rights Leader
'Ma Belle, My Beauty' Review: Sundance Drama Asks, Can Three Be Company Once Again?
'Sabaya' Review: Devastating Doc on the Frontline Fight to Rescue Women and Girls From ISIS Slavery
The full list of winners will be updated below as they’re announced.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize:
Audience Award:
Directing:
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award:
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize:
Audience Award:
Directing:
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize:
Audience Award:
Directing Award:
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize:
Audience Award:
Directing Award
OTHER AWARDS
NEXT Audience Award:
NEXT Innovator Award:
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize:
Best of Variety
Pet Announcements: Hollywood Brings Home Dogs, Cats and More
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.