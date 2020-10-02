Suncor Energy to cut staff by up to 15% over next year and a half

Suncor Energy announced Friday it will be cutting staff by as much as 15 per cent over the next year and a half as the company deals with the impact of a slumping economy brought on by the global pandemic.

Spokesperson Sneh Seetal said staff were informed on a conference call with the company's CEO Mark Little on Friday morning. The first tranche of job cuts, about five per cent of the workforce, will come in the next six months, she said.

Seetal said the company was already undergoing a process to improve its cost structure that would have resulted in a smaller workforce over time, but current events have changed the timetable.

"Unfortunately, the unprecedented drop in oil prices, the continued impact of the global pandemic, an economic slowdown as well as continued market volatility have accelerated those plans," she said.

"And as a result, over the next 12 to 18 months, we will reduce the size of our workforce by about 10 to 15 per cent."

Seetal was unable to say how many people those cuts would affect, but noted that at the end of 2019, the Calgary-based company had 13,000 employees.

