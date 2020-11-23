Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021

Suncor Energy Inc.
·6 min read

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor, as 58.74% owner of the Syncrude Joint Venture, announced today that it, together with the other Syncrude joint venture owners – Imperial Oil Resources Limited, CNOOC Oil Sands Canada and Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership – have agreed in principle for Suncor to become the operator of the Syncrude project by the end of 2021. The agreement still requires formal approval from each of the owners.

“This presents a significant strategic opportunity for Syncrude and the joint venture owners,” said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. “We believe this transition will help build on the progress made to date and unlock significant value. By capitalizing on the collective strength of our regional operations, synergies of $300 million annually are expected, making Syncrude even more regionally and globally competitive as we work together to achieve a Syncrude cash operating cost per barrel of C$30/bbl (US$23/bbl) and achieve 90% utilization. Initiatives like the Interconnect Pipelines have proven that by collaborating with a shared vision to improve operating performance and efficiencies, we can achieve more.” The bi-directional pipelines connecting Suncor’s Base Plant and Syncrude’s operations, which are now complete and being commissioned, will provide increased integration and operational flexibility between the two assets.

Adding Syncrude operatorship to Suncor’s current operations – Fort Hills Limited Partnership, Suncor’s Oil Sands Base Plant and Suncor’s in situ assets – will mean a stronger regional operations model to drive greater competitiveness across all assets.

“As neighbours for almost fifty years, Syncrude and Suncor have enjoyed a close relationship and a long, proud history in the region,” added Little. “Many families have members who work at both operations and both operations share a deep commitment to the community working closely with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Indigenous communities and partners. We will be able to build on our collective strengths to become stronger together.”

Suncor’s confidence in the Syncrude project and the opportunity to improve its operational performance is evidenced by Suncor’s strategy to increase its ownership in Syncrude. Since 2016, Suncor has grown its ownership from 12% to 58.74% through acquisitions.

The Syncrude joint venture owners are Suncor (58.74%), Imperial Oil Resources Limited (25.0%), Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership (9.03%) and CNOOC Oil Sands Canada (7.23%).

Legal Advisory – Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the expectation that Suncor will become the operator of the Syncrude project by the end of 2021; Suncor’s belief that this transition will help build on the progress made to date and unlock significant value, synergies of $300 million annually, and capitalize on the collective strength of its regional operations which will make Syncrude even more regionally and globally competitive; the expectation that Suncor will work to achieve a Syncrude cash operating cost per barrel of C$30/bbl (US$23/bbl) and achieve 90% utilization; the belief that the bi-directional pipelines connecting Suncor’s Base Plant and Syncrude’s operations will provide increased integration and operational flexibility between the two assets; Suncor’s belief that adding Syncrude operatorship to its current operations will mean a stronger regional operations model to drive greater competitiveness across all assets; and similar statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Suncor’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and consider Suncor’s experience and its perception of historical trends, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the accuracy of reserves estimates; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the status of the pandemic and future waves and any associated policies around current business restrictions, shelter-in-place orders or gatherings of individuals; commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; the performance of assets and equipment; capital efficiencies and cost savings; applicable laws and government policies; future production rates; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to Suncor; the development and execution of projects; and the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “will”, “expected”, “estimated”, “anticipate”, “believe” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Suncor. Suncor’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Suncor’s Annual Information Form and Annual Report to Shareholders, each dated February 26, 2020, Form 40-F dated February 27, 2020, Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2020 dated October 28, 2020 (the MD&A) and other documents Suncor files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge from Suncor at 150 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E3, by calling 1-800-558-9071, or by email request to invest@suncor.com or by referring to the company’s profile on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Suncor disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Syncrude cash operating costs is not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP financial measure is included because management uses the information to analyze business performance, including on a per barrel basis, as applicable, and it may be useful to investors on the same basis. This non-GAAP financial measure does not have any standardized meaning and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the MD&A.

Suncor Energy is Canada’s leading integrated energy company. Suncor’s operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com and follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com
Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com


Latest Stories

  • Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on COVID-19/reserve list

    Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.

  • Report: Raptors sign backup centre Alex Len

    The Toronto Raptors signed former No. 5 pick Alex Len, adding more depth at the centre spot.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL, additional damage in knee

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.

  • Week 11 takeaways: It's time for the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz

    Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.

  • Ravens reopen facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins

    The Ravens play the Steelers on Thursday, and now they have one fewer day to prepare to face the NFL's only undefeated team.

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • NBA free agency 2020: Winners and losers, starring the Lakers, Gordon Hayward and the 2017 draft class

    Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Mike McCarthy's motivational tools for Cowboys reportedly include sledgehammer, watermelons

    Dallas' season has devolved into relying on prop-comic gimmicks for motivation.

  • Bills TE Tommy Sweeney out for season after developing heart condition linked to COVID-19

    Tommy Sweeney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in October, and has been diagnosed with myocarditis.

  • Reports: DeMarcus Cousins signing with Rockets

    Cousins hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

  • Raptors continue to shore up frontcourt, signing Alex Len to one-year deal

    TORONTO — On the heels of losing their two championship centres, the Toronto Raptors shored up their frontcourt by signing Alex Len on Monday -- and also some maintained some financial flexibility toward their ambitious 2021 off-season goals.Len signed a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said. Financial details weren't released. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.The 27-year-old Ukrainian was selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 draft. He played five seasons with the Suns then two with Atlanta. He was acquired by the Kings in a trade last February along with Jabari Parker.The seven-footer averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds with Atlanta and Sacramento last season, and shot 59.3 per cent from the field in his 15 games with the Kings. He scored a career-high 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and grabbed 19 rebounds versus Minnesota in 2017.Len's signing is more good news for a Raptors team that lost NBA championship centres Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) and Serge Ibaka (Clippers) over the weekend. Their departures worried Raptors fans. Among the social media jokes: a suggestion that Toronto's centre this season would be Fred VanVleet standing on Kyle Lowry's shoulders.But the Raptors responded by adding Aron Baynes on Sunday night, and then re-signing Montreal centre Chris Boucher to a two-year deal worth US$13.5 million — the richest contract for an undrafted Canadian. The fact that the second year of Baynes' two-year deal is a club option, while Len signed for just a season allows the Raptors plenty of wiggle room next off-season. It's no secret that Raptors president Masai Ujiri covets Milwaukee's star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, although he could sign a five-year extension with the Bucks that would pay him a whopping US$228 million. He has until Dec. 21 to do so. The Raptors newcomers, meanwhile, won't have long to get adjusted to their new team as training camp opens on Dec. 1. The season tips off Dec. 22. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto FC, Black Players for Change team up to help kids access sports

    TORONTO — For Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, diversity is part of what makes the city so special. So the veteran midfielder was happy to hear Monday that his club is teaming up with the MLSE Foundation and Black Players for Change to launch a campaign called "Unite," aimed at raising money to provide young people with equal access to sports. "This is another step along the way," he said on a video call. Bradley has watched TFC defender Justin Morrow work in recent months to establish Black Players for Change, an organization of more than 170 players and staff from across Major League Soccer who are working to bridge the gap in racial equality. The group's creation came as athletes around the globe spoke out about racial injustice after George Floyd, a Black man, died in May after a Minneapolis police officer had his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. Black Players for Change has kept Morrow, the group's executive director, busy and watching how much effort he has put in has been "incredible," Bradley said. “The way that they can do that and yet still manage to come every day ready to train and ready to play, that part is special," he said. Black Players for Change are excited to team up for "Unite," Morrow said. “The campaign fits perfectly into our fight for social justice and racial equality,” he said in a statement, noting that Toronto is the first MLS club to officially partner with the group. "We will work together to use the funds from this campaign to foster change in the community for our generations to come.”TFC has launched a new apparel collection to support Unite. The MLSE Foundation is also holding a 50/50 draw to raise funds for the campaign.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Clemson and Florida State's salty exchange over canceled game livens up rivalry

    Clemson-Florida State should be heated. It should be passion-filled. It should be played with some animosity. So Dabo Swinney's comments mocking FSU and Mike Norvell's response could be the start of something fun.

  • Why the Raptors nailed free agency

    This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. When NBA free agency opened on Friday evening, three big-name Toronto players hit the market. By the time the dust settled, two of them were gone.  But the Raptors re-signed the best one and made some cost-effective moves to replace the departures. Crucially, they kept themselves in position to land the biggest prize of all down the road. Here are the details from the Raps' busy weekend: They re-signed Fred VanVleet. This was the big one. The Raptors helped turn the smallish guard from an undrafted free agent into a star over the last four years, and he was one of the best bargains in the league last season at a salary-cap hit of $9.3 million US. But VanVleet made it clear that he intended to get paid this off-season, and he was probably the best truly-available player on the market (Anthony Davis opted out of his contract but is expected to re-sign with the Lakers). That opened the possibility that Toronto might either lose VanVleet to an aggressive bidder or have to overpay to keep him. But the Raps re-signed him for four years and $85 million, which seems pretty reasonable. Especially after Charlotte dropped $120 million over four years on a diminished Gordon Hayward. Goodbye to the big men The Raptors lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol to Los Angeles.  Ibaka joined Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers for two years at $19 million. Gasol went to the NBA-champion Lakers for two years, with no salary figures reported yet. Both big men were important and beloved members of the 2019 title team, and Ibaka will be especially missed. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points with 8.2 rebounds last season while blending his athleticism, shooting range and intensity with an off-court playfulness that endeared him to teammates and fans. They'll likely never forget Ibaka's kitchen-interview show "How Hungry Are You?" or his giant scarf. Gasol, 35, is in the twilight of his career. But he's still capable of contributing off the bench for a contender with his brainy defensive work, passing and judicious three-point shooting. Filling the hole in the middle The club added Aron Baynes to help fill the hole in the middle. The 33-year-old Australian centre isn't as good as Ibaka and Gasol, but he's an inexpensive substitute who can take on their work. Baynes averaged a career-high 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for Phoenix and is considered a pretty good defender and three-point shooter (by big-man standards). He technically signed a two-year contract for about $14 million. But the second year is a team option, so Toronto can walk away from it next summer to free up cap space. That's very much in keeping with the Raptors' long-term strategy, which we'll come back to in a second. The also re-signed Canadian Chris Boucher and took a flier on DeAndre' Bembry.  Boucher got two years, $13.5 million, signalling the Raptors think he can step into a bigger role helping Baynes soak up the minutes that belonged to Ibaka and Gasol. Bembry is a 26-year-old wing who averaged only 5.8 points last season for Atlanta. But the Raptors are paying him less than $2 million and they can opt out after this season, so why not? Greek Freak in 2021? The Raptors have also stayed in the hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps even more than re-signing VanVleet, this was Toronto's top priority. The Raptors put up an impressive and honourable defence of their championship last season after losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, but it became clear in the playoffs that they need a true superstar to win another title. Antetokounmpo is as super as they come — the Greek Freak just won back-to-back MVPs and was named Defensive Player of the Year last season. He also might be looking to leave Milwaukee when his contract expires next summer, and Toronto could be one of the prime destinations for him. To have a shot, president Masai Ujiri and his staff needed to preserve their cap space beyond this season while also keeping the roster solid enough that Antetokounmpo could envision a strong supporting cast. By re-signing VanVleet and not doing anything dumb (like, say, that Hayward contract), the Raptors nailed both objectives.

  • Falcons stadium joins Hawks arena as early voting site for two Georgia Senate runoffs

    The teams entered into a partnership built around their schedules.

  • CEBL's Ottawa BlackJacks hire Jevon Shepherd, ex-national team player, as GM

    Former Canadian national team player and CBC Sports basketball analyst Jevohn Shepherd was named general manager of the CEBL's Ottawa BlackJacks on Monday. Shepherd, 34, retired from playing last year following an 11-year career with stops in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and Romania. The Toronto native was a second-round draft pick of the Guelph Nighthawks in 2019. Shepherd takes over a BlackJacks team that surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the league's Summer Series in its expansion season. "After watching the action closely as part of the CBC broadcast team for the CEBL in 2020, I am proud to be a part of something special in Ottawa. The CEBL has quickly grown credibility among Canadians and international pros around the world. The foundation is set in our nation's capital for long-term professional basketball success," Shepherd said. The BlackJacks featured an all-Canadian roster in 2020, including national team stalwarts Phil and Thomas Scrubb as well as CEBL standout Johnny Berhanemeskel and U Sports developmental player of the year Lloyd Pandi. Shepherd replaces Dave Smart as BlackJacks GM after Smart left the position in August to focus on his roles as director of basketball operations at Carleton and coaching consultant with the Ottawa Senators. Shepherd's first task with Ottawa will be rebuilding its coaching staff after head coach Osvaldo Jeanty withdrew his name for consideration ahead of the 2021 season. The team says an international coaching search will be conducted in the weeks ahead. Ottawa president Michael Cvitkovic said the team canvassed Canadian basketball before choosing Shepherd. "Jevohn represents the exciting direction of the CEBL, is known throughout the league as a collaborator, and will expand international player recruitment. He believes in the value of community and will help bring great pride to Ottawa and Gatineau," Cvitkovic said. Shepherd's former Team Canada teammate Jermaine Anderson currently serves as GM of the Hamilton Honey Badgers. WATCH | Impact of the CEBL on Canadian basketball:

  • Colin Kaepernick reminds everyone that it's been 1,363 days since he's had an NFL job

    Colin Kaepernick wants everyone to remember that it's been 1,363 days since he was employed by an NFL team.

  • As college basketball implodes, the sport needs to pivot to save season — 'It's going to be a disaster'

    A bleak spree of news the past 72 hours leaves college basketball at a crossroads. The sport is crumbling in front of us because of greed, competing agendas and a lack of leadership. And it may mean another canceled NCAA tournament if action isn't taken.