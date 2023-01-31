Suncor Adds a High Tech System To Improve Mine Safety

Suncor Energy
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Suncor's new collision awareness system allows heavy equipment operators to see other vehicles nearby, the vehicle type and how many metres away it is. Based on the vehicle's speed and direction of travel, the system triggers a visual and audible alert if it detects a potential collision risk.

Jason Mercer is a miner and a frontline leader with more than two decades of experience operating heavy equipment. He sees the new collision awareness system as "a game changer" for safety in the mines.

"Given the size of the equipment, some of the tasks we perform and the operating conditions, this new system is, by far, one of the best things I've seen during my time in mining," he says.

Read the full story here.

