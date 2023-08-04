SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.10

The board of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.10 on the 1st of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SunCoke Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, SunCoke Energy's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 38.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

SunCoke Energy's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, SunCoke Energy's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.234 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Our Thoughts On SunCoke Energy's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SunCoke Energy will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, SunCoke Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

