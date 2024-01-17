‘Suncoast’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Mentors Nico Parker Through Grief in Heartwarming Coming of Age Dramedy

Woody Harrelson is channeling his “Edge of Seventeen” sensibilities for Sundance film “Suncoast.”

The “True Detective” alum appears in writer-director Laura Chinn’s coming-of-age feature debut “Suncoast” alongside Nico Parker. Inspired by Chinn’s semi-autobiographical story, “Suncoast” follows a teen (Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

Parker and Harrelson’s characters bond over their shared grief, with the title coming from the Suncoast hospital center where Parker’s brother is being treated. Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, and Ariel Martin also star.

The film is having its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at Sundance 2024. Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy, and Oly Obst produce the Searchlight Pictures film.

“Suncoast” lead Parker is the daughter of Thandiwe Newtown and Ol Parker. She most recently appeared in “The Last of Us” and previously starred in Tim Burton’s “Dumbo.” Parker spoke out on casting criticisms for her breakout turn in viral HBO series “The Last of Us,” telling Yahoo! Entertainment, “If young kids watch the show and feel they’re represented through race or hair or anything, that’s 10 times more important than anyone who doesn’t like it because they don’t like to see different people on their screen.”

In addition to “Suncoast,” the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 40th annual festival hosts the additional debuts of Nathan Silver’s “Between the Temples,” Sean Wang’s “Didi,” Titus Kaphar’s “Exhibiting Forgiveness,” India Donaldson’s “Good One,” Alessandra Lacorazza’s “In the Summers,” Sam and Andy Zuchero’s “Love Me” starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, River Gallo’s “Ponyboi” with Victoria Pedretti and Dylan O’Brien, Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” starring Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, and Theda Hammel’s “Stress Positions.”

“Suncoast” will hit Hulu on February 9. Check out the trailer below.

