Sunburn returns to Goa amid COVID-19 pandemic; announcement draws flak on social media

Sunburn organisers on 1 November announced that the popular music festival will be back with a 20 percent capacity on Goa's Vagator Beach between 27 and 29 December.

However, in the light of pandemic this year, the festival will be a limited capacity event and will follow social distancing measures, in adherence to Covid-19 Government and WHO Protocols.

According to Conde Nast Traveller, all guests will have to mandatorily present an Aarogya Setu app for scanning to gain entry into the festival venue. Entry procedures will include a temperature check, sanitisation and mandatory face mask throughout the course of the festival. To ensure maximum social distancing, organisers have allotted private and designated Zones.

Check out the announcement here

Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020. Sunburn Goa 2020 Protocols - https://t.co/SEja01z29u#SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn pic.twitter.com/Eh6UZhK1se " Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) November 1, 2020

"Covid-19 has literally put the pause on life. In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020. An unprecedented 7 months of staying in and staying safe. With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it's time to restart lives," Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said.

In September, Goa's Deputy Chief Minister Ajgaonkar had said that he was not in favour of holding EDM festivals till a vaccine is introduced. "To us, the safety of people is more important," he had said. However, on Sunday, in a sharp turn of events, he said, "we need to have such festivals with social distancing".

The minister said "we don't want to hold it at a very large scale, this year, it would be restricted to around 12,000 people", adding that if the Union ministry of home affairs "doesn't allow" the festival, the state government would cancel it. He said the file has been sent to a high-level permission committee for final approval, reports Times of India.

Meanwhile, the announcement of an EDM festival amid a pandemic has drawn instant flak online.

Sunburn should take a leaf of Weekender's books and take it online this year. But they ain't ready for that conversation. If anyone I know is going to a music festival in the middle of a pandemic (if it indeed does happen) please feel free to never see me again, thanks. " No (@RootKanal) November 1, 2020

Completely insane that they're doing this! Hoping no one I know is careless enough to attend this! https://t.co/we4sFuMs00 " resting witch face (@Freyan) November 1, 2020

"Social distancing is to be maintained at all times." https://t.co/EhxB32Y8AS " Sahil Khan (@sahilk) November 1, 2020

We are in the 'we will advertise paid superspreading events' phase. ï¸ The hit on the events business is massive -no denying, but it is also quite irresponsible to suggest holding a music festival given the number of cases and what we are seeing in Europe/US. https://t.co/P55KDQdz9B " Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) November 1, 2020

Absolute stupidity. Goa has such poor healthcare system which is already suffering due to the inflow of tourists who are "Working from Goa" https://t.co/H25Y7YOmkP " Sritika Dhar  (@Sritika_) November 1, 2020

