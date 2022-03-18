Sunber Brand Day in March Greatly Benefits Black Women

Sunber Hair
·3 min read

To give back to the users, Sunber will hold a Brand Day Sale on the 20th and 21st of each month. This month's Brand Day will be held from the 18th to the 21st.

CARSON, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the online wig suppliers with guaranteed quality and price, Sunber Hair has been committed to providing a variety of gorgeous wigs and hair weaves for women. They are always concerned about everyone’s order during the before-sale, selling, and after-sale. Thus, in order to give back the support of users, Sunber will hold a Brand Day Sale on the 20th and 21st of each month.

About Sunber Brand Day in March:

Time: From Mar 18 To Mar 21

All items can get an extra 18% off with the coupon code BD18.

Sunber's hair flash sale also runs during Brand Day, where people can buy top-quality wigs or human hair bundles at wholesale prices.

Sunber has been constantly updating products and launching more convenient services for everyone. There will be Sunber new arrivals to meet with girls every week, both the color and the style of the wig are the most popular at present. This week they have launched several new wigs one after another: body wave honey blonde highlights lace front wig, Jerry curly ombre honey blonde highlight lace front wig, highlight balayage body wave lace frontal wig with shadow root, and blunt cut auburn brown Sunber bob wig with copper highlights.

In addition, in order to meet more people’s demand for payment methods, they launched a new payment method---credit card payment before the arrival of this month’s brand day. Therefore, when people shop at Sunber, they can choose any payment method Credit Card, PayPal, Klarna, or Zip Quadpay to consume.

“First time trying curly hair but I can definitely say the quality is 10 for kinky hair, shedding is minimal, since the hair is kinky there will be shrinkage, just detangle and probably treat the hair. You can’t go wrong with this look!”

“My expectations were surpassed with a beautiful Sunber human hair straight wig with chic bangs! Love the quality hair texture, perfect volume, wig construction, and pre-styled for a very natural looking wig that has become my go-to wig.”

These are all Sunber hair reviews from real customers. Some of them were conquered by the quality of Sunber wigs at the first purchase, and many of them were old friends of Sunber. They kept recommending Sunber to their friends and looking forward to the next special sale.

About Sunber Hair:

It’s the best online hair store to produce high-quality 100% human hair wigs. All of the people are their most important friends. There, people can choose to buy now and pay later with their installment systems Klarna or Zip Quadpay at check out, use the debit or credit card to pay in 4 installments. From their products, hair bundles, transparent lace closure, and human hair wigs with different colors, lengths, texture to their after-sales service and transportation, Sunber do their best to ensure customers’ rights and interests.

For More Information:
Company Name: Sunber Hair Company
Email: sunber@sunberhair.com
Phone: +86 15993671002
Website: https://www.sunberhair.com/

Cindy Yee
Sunber Hair
20220 S Avalon Blvd, Ste A
Carson California, 90746
818-666-1872
http://www.sunberhair.com/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Panthers clear cap space by sending Frank Vatrano to Rangers

    What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.