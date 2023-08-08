Hotels don't run out of food, so why do they run out of sun loungers?

Hotels tend not to run out of food, so why do they always run out of sunbeds? - Getty

I recently got back from Corfu, a fact I didn’t always take for granted, thanks to the forest fires raging in the mountains above us. “Mum, what’s that?” said my youngest as the sun slipped sleepily below the horizon. I tried to style it out as a particularly vivid sunset, but the flames were a giveaway. Turns out iPhones aren’t just for taking selfies after all: before you could say “climate change or arson”, she was hunched over her screen like the rest of the guests, scanning Greek news websites for information.

On the bright side, at least it was a conversation starter. “It began in a landfill site,” one mansplaining stranger announced. “Probably batteries.” But for the most part, the guests ignored it, even as the fire crept incrementally down the mountain. “It’s far away,” I said with more confidence than I felt, googling surreptitiously under the table. Was 5.9 miles far?

My daughters were scared. “Take your cues from the guests around you,” I advised. “Do they look scared? No!” In truth, the guests around us were too rich, drunk and entitled to imagine that anything as proletarian as a fire would dare to ruin their holiday in an upscale resort whose tagline is “luxury redefined”. It was all very Triangle of Sadness. “Everything is fine!” breezed the bar staff. The DJ played his generic European trance, the guests sank their Aperols and the fire blazed on.

The following morning, after briefly waking at 4am to scan Twitter and check whether our hotel was being evacuated, I had a leisurely lie-in, since I was on holiday. Joke! I was up at 8.50am, accessorised to the max – not because I like wearing myriad accessories in a chic Carrie Bradshaw way, but because they come in handy when you’re bagging loungers. By 8.56am, I was doing that performative sunbathing thing, the one where you lie fully clothed on one lounger while hastily placing your straw fedora on another, your wicker basket on a second and your copy of Yellowface (with any luck, someone will nick it) on a third. The reason you are fully clothed is because you have absolutely no intention of sunbathing until after you’ve raided the breakfast buffet where, if you are lucky, there will still be fresh melon, as opposed to a soup of syrupy orange segments from a tin.

Sun lounger or fresh fruit? It’s a tough call. Once, I went to a resort so luxurious that every guest had a designated sunbed, whose number corresponded to their room. I say “went”: actually, I gatecrashed its private beach, and only know about the sunbed rule because I got turfed off No 32 by a man who may or may not have been Michael Winner. Since hotels tend, in the main, not to run out of food, I can’t understand why they always run out of loungers. Surely a guest’s appetite is a more nebulous calculation to make than the likelihood of whether they fancy a day reading overhyped metafiction in the sun?

Fed up, no doubt, with guests setting their alarms for 7.30am and disregarding the “polite requests not to leave towels or personal belongings” notices displayed around the pool, a hotel in Malaga has turned the daily morning sprint for sun loungers into an actual race, complete with whistle-blowing “referee” to signify commencement. Finally, someone has had the balls to shatter the myth that summer beach holidays are relaxing. Tell it like it is, Hotel Estival Torrequebrada (for that is its name, just in case you want to book for next year).

Whether in sunshine or in rain, on deadline or on holiday, we are all coiled springs, poised for the next disaster.

