Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor is cleared of charges in Sunanda Pushkar case by Delhi court on Wednesday. He had been accused of abetment to suicide and cruelty in connection with his wife Pushkar's death.

(Photo by Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images )

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.