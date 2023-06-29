Sunak should seize Thames Water today, says Feargal Sharkey

Former Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey has campaigned against sewage dumping in British rivers - JEREMY SELWYN

Rishi Sunak must seize control of Thames Water as early as this afternoon as Britain’s biggest supplier teeters on the brink of collapse, the campaigner Feargal Sharkey has said.

Mr Sharkey, who is also a music industry executive and former frontman of The Undertones, said the Government should issue an enforcement order to take control of suppliers, rather than renationalising the water industry.

He said: “There is another solution and it’s a power that government has at their disposal. This afternoon they can simply issue enforcement orders… effectively the Government would take control of the management of those companies while leaving them in the private sector and detail exactly what investment needs to be paid down, what debts need to be paid, what investment needs to be made in infrastructure, what executive pay, dividends should be.

“This may cause a lot of pain to the shareholders who put very little money into these companies. It may take five or ten years. But here’s the thing, the outcome of it all [is that] you will end up with debt free, forward looking, profitable businesses.”

He said this would provide a solution to an industry which is currently “very financially fragile”. The water sector has built up a debt pile of £60bn, having taken advantage of years of lower interest rates.

Mr Sharkey’s comments came as Whitehall last night was drawing up contingency plans to put Thames Water into special administration if needed. The process would result in the taxpayer controlling and funding the company until a buyer is found.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, told broadcasters on Wednesday that she was “very concerned” about Thames Water and added: “Obviously this is a commercially sensitive situation and I know that my colleagues across government are looking at what we can do.

“We need to make sure that Thames Water as an entity survives.”

Philip Dunne MP, the chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said if the Government took over water companies, this “would not resolve the fundamental issue for those that have been overgeared [borrowed too much].”

But Mr Sharkey said ministers and regulators were to blame for the current crisis adding that the issues have been “building for some time”.

He said: “The regulator has clearly known the situation is developing. We’ve seen the symptoms of it in terms of the sewage crisis, in terms of London’s water supply running out, in terms of leaked pikes not being repaired.”