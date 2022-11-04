Sunak to scrap Channel 4 privatisation plans amid Tory opposition

Channel 4

Rishi Sunak is expected to shelve plans to privatise Channel 4 amid a backlash against the move from within his own Cabinet.

Industry insiders expect the sale of Channel 4 to be dropped from the upcoming Media Bill as the Prime Minister overhauls policy pledges.

Under Boris Johnson, the Government drew up plans to privatise the public service broadcaster, which is owned by the state but self-funded through advertising, as part of a wider effort to modernise the sector.

Mr Sunak backed the move during his leadership campaign, arguing that Channel 4 needed a commercial owner to help it survive the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.

But he is now reviewing some of his campaign pledges as the recent market turmoil shifts Downing Street’s priorities to the economy.

The Prime Minister has also faced opposition to the policy from members of his own Cabinet.

Earlier this year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt came out against the plans, saying it was important to maintain competition between Channel 4 and the BBC.

And in a further sign of cooling tensions, environment secretary Therese Coffey this week praised Channel 4 at the broadcaster’s 40th anniversary celebrations, before leading attendees in a rendition of happy birthday.

“It’s likely that the Government will want to quietly drop privatisation”, one senior Tory told the Financial Times, which first reported the move.

“It’s unpopular with some parts of the party, has a huge impact on our creative sector and the Media Bill can be pushed through without including it”.

Plans to privatise Channel 4 have been widely criticised amid concerns about the impact on the UK’s independent production sector, which relies heavily on commissions from the youth-focused broadcaster.

Channel 4 has previously warned a sale would cost the economy £3bn and put many production companies out of business.

An industry source said: “It looks like the Government has decided not to go ahead with Channel 4. It makes complete sense. The world and his dog knew it was a political move and there wasn’t really any evidence.”

Any move to shelve the sale would come as a major boost to Channel 4, which was founded under Margaret Thatcher in 1982 and has fended off a string of previous privatisation threats.

The broadcaster has been drawing up contingency plans to help avoid privatisation. Last month, The Telegraph revealed bosses were exploring whether it could be acquired by a non-profit trust.

A ditching of the Channel 4 sale would also raise questions about the future of the Government’s Media Bill, which contains measures to ensure prominence of public service broadcasters on on-demand platforms and a new code to protect audiences from harmful material.

An industry insider said there was a “very good chance it gets pulled” if privatisation is shelved. However, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan this week insisted she was going ahead with the bill.

A Government spokesman said: “The Culture Secretary has been clear that we are looking again at the business case for the sale of Channel Four. We will announce more on our plans in due course.”

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.