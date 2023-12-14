Sunak risks clash with Bailey as Britain teeters on the brink of recession

sunak and bailey

Voters heading to polling stations next year might not literally check their purses on the way but you can be sure the state of their bank balances will be weighing on their minds.

With inflation still running at more than double the Bank of England’s target, redundancies on the rise and the country teetering on the brink of recession, the economy is set to be one of the biggest issues in the election.

Rishi Sunak faces a difficult task of convincing voters they are better off than they were in 2019 when they last voted. He is unlikely to have much help from the Bank of England.

Despite GDP figures earlier this week showing the economy is contracting, Andrew Bailey and his colleagues at Threadneedle Street on Thursday signalled there was no end in sight for the interest rate pain that is hobbling activity.

The Bank indicated that monetary policy will “need to be restrictive for an extended period of time”.

This has not gone down well with everyone in the Conservative Party.

“The Bank of England has given us the big inflation,” Sir John Redwood, Margaret Thatcher’s former policy director, wrote on Twitter. “Now it looks as if it plans to give us a recession to over-correct for previous errors.”

The comment highlights the looming tensions between Threadneedle Street and Westminster as economic doctrine meets political reality.

The Bank believes that interest rates must remain high to stamp out the last vestiges of the inflation crisis. A slowing economy is a sign that the medicine is working.

But for the Conservatives, it threatens to be politically toxic, particularly when inflation is already falling rapidly.

It was easy for the Chancellor and Prime Minister to stand behind the Bank of England during the pandemic, when low interest rates and quantitative easing helped the Government fund itself.

The same was true in the cost of living crisis, as higher rates were needed to bring down inflation and growth was still just about rebounding from lockdowns.

But the relationship could get uncomfortable next year as high interest rates hit voters.

The Bank of England estimates that just over half of households with mortgages either took out loans or remortgaged since rates began rising. That means almost half are still to feel the pain of higher borrowing costs.

Around five million homeowners must remortgage at much higher rates over the next three years, the Bank estimates. The typical borrower’s monthly repayment will rise by £240 per month. More than 860,000 borrowers will suffer a jump of more than £500 per month.

At the same time rents are rising at the fastest pace on record after climbing 6.1pc in the past year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Calls for the Bank to ease off on interest rates are likely to grow in the months ahead, particularly as rates begin falling elsewhere in the world.

In America, which is facing a presidential election next year, the Federal Reserve has performed something of a pivot.

Instead of labouring the point that rates must stay higher for longer, Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, this week acknowledged that borrowing costs may soon come down.

The night before the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates at 5.25pc, the US central bank cut its forecasts for inflation and indicated it could cut rates three times next year.

“We believe our policy rate is at or near its peak,” Powell said, stressing that, while not yet back at its target, “inflation has eased over the past year”.

Markets cheered the prospect of earlier rate cuts, with stocks rallying and government borrowing costs falling.

Inflation has fallen further in the US and growth has been stronger, though economists see a similar risk of recession on both sides of the Atlantic. The odds of a downturn in the UK are at 60pc, while the US is a coin flip at 50-50.

Luigi Speranza, chief economist at BNP Paribas, says of the US: “The buffers keeping the economy growing are fading, and gradually the impact of higher interest rates is coming though.

“Consumer spending has been a strong tailwind to growth as households drew down their excess savings. But those savings are running out.”

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has pivoted his message by talking up the prospect of rate cuts - Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

This loss of momentum helps to explain why Powell is pivoting his message. By talking up the prospect of coming rate cuts, he is hoping to engineer the mythical “soft landing” – a crushing of inflation without a recession and mass job losses.

“If the economy slows, central banks can do something to limit the downside,” Speranza says. “We believe there is a considerable slowdown in motion, but we do not expect a fully fledged recession.”

The message is very different on this side of the Atlantic.

No members of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to cut rates from 5.25pc and three wanted another increase to 5.5pc.

In his letter to the Chancellor explaining why inflation is still so far above the 2pc target, Bailey warned that risks to inflation were “skewed to the upside, reflecting the possibility of more persistence in domestic wage and price-setting, and also the increasing upside risk to inflation from energy prices”.

Financial markets expect four or five rate cuts next year, taking the base rate to 4.25pc or 4pc. Bailey is pushing back against that message.

Not only are rate cuts not on the horizon, but borrowing costs may have to rise further. Bailey wrote: “Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.”

For now, Sunak and his chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, remain supportive of the Bank. In his letter to Bailey, Hunt said the Monetary Policy Committee “continues to have my full support”.

However, as an election draws nearer, the relationship between the two men may become more tense. Expect strained nerves and even more strained finances next year.