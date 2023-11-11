Sunak to reject call to break up Treasury in review of ‘archaic’ Whitehall

Proposal for the Treasury to be divided into separate departments - ROBERT EVANS/ALAMY

Rishi Sunak will reject a call from an independent review of the Civil Service to break up the Treasury, the Telegraph can reveal.

A review of Whitehall by Lord Maude will be published tomorrow, including a recommendation that the Treasury should be split into separate departments for taxation and public spending.

Lord Maude, an ex-Cabinet Office minister, has previously said that Britain’s current system of government is “archaic”.

He has argued that the UK should emulate countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, none of which “have a single ministry of finance where control of public expenditure is housed in the same place as macrofiscal policy and economic policy, taxation”.

It follows previous criticism from across the political spectrum that the Treasury wields excessive influence in UK politics and is prone to “orthodox” thinking on the economy.

However, the Government will rebuff Lord Maude’s recommendation to abolish it.

The Telegraph understands that ministers believe it is the wrong time to be embarking on a major structural reorganisation of the Treasury when Mr Sunak’s priority is bringing down inflation.

There are also concerns about attempting such an overhaul this close to a general election.

The Maude review was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister in July 2022 to examine “the wiring of Whitehall” and the “efficiency and effectiveness of how government works and decisions are enacted”.

Other recommendations which are understood to be in his review include giving ministers powers to hire their own “maverick” civil servants to challenge groupthink and scrapping the position of Cabinet Secretary.

While the report will be published tomorrow, the Government will not initially set out its own formal response.

The Telegraph understands that the fact that the review was launched prior to Mr Sunak entering Number 10 has contributed to ministers’ caution about immediately embracing all of the findings.

Separate Civil Service reform agenda

Instead, the recommendations are likely to feed into a separate Civil Service reform agenda being led by Jeremy Quin, the Cabinet Office minister, with a package of announcements pencilled in for the New Year.

Mr Quin’s reforms will focus on opening up Whitehall to outside talent amid concerns that efforts to expand external recruitment have stalled.

Particular attention is being paid to overhauling Whitehall’s long standing tendency towards “generalism” among civil servants.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Quin wishes to create “stronger career paths” for technical experts.

This is based on the idea that the civil service should be more accommodating to figures such as Ben Warner - the data scientist hired by Dominic Cummings who had an influential role in Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another focus of the reform agenda will be accelerating the relocation of civil servants out of London. The Government’s ambition is to create a system where an official can rise through the ranks to become a permanent secretary responsible for a department without ever working in the capital.

Thinking is also taking place about how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to reduce the size of the civil service.

Speaking at an event last month, Lord Maude said that Whitehall’s impartiality rules should not mean that new recruits are “expected to come straight into government from a monastery”.

“There’s absolutely no reason why people shouldn’t become political servants who have a political background,” he said.

“We should be less prissy about political backgrounds and be much more focused about what they actually do, what’s the behaviour.

“The reality is that people who have been politically involved are more likely to respect the democratic mandate, more likely to understand what the motivations are of ministers.”

The Tory politician first served as a minister in Sir John Major’s government in the early 90s, before returning to politics in 2010 under David Cameron.

He said that, in between those two stints, Whitehall had developed a “tendency to recruit for conformity”

“One of the things that struck me coming back into government…was there were fewer of the kind of maverick, quirky, a bit eccentric,” he said.

“There was a bit of a tendency to recruit for blandness – much more conventional diversity, much less cognitive and personality diversity and you need that.”

Lord Maude said his proposed reforms to the rules would need to be paired with improved oversight of new hires from a bolstered Civil Service Commission.

A Government spokesman said: “Through our ongoing work on Government reform, we are already driving long term change across the Civil Service to ensure that we are delivering for the public.”

We will be setting out an ambitious programme for Civil Service reform

By Jeremy Quin, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office

It is often said that Britain’s Civil Service is a Rolls-Royce machine. It is also often argued that Whitehall needs modernisation if it is to deliver in modern Britain.

While aspects of Whitehall are world-class, there is consensus, including among the talented civil servants I work with daily, that continuous modernisation is necessary. It is vital to enhance public service, maintain public confidence and drive productivity.

My agenda is simple. To open up the Civil Service to external skills and diverse talent, expand opportunities across the UK, and accelerate the adoption of technology. That is why in July, I put my focus on people, place and technology, in a speech at Policy Exchange.

Since then, we have made good progress. We have launched a secondments programme for digital talent, simplified job adverts that put off external talent, and launched new government hubs across the country from Manchester to Sheffield.

But I want to go further. That is why in the New Year the Government will be setting out an ambitious programme for Civil Service reform that reflects that accepted need for modernisation. We will make the Civil Service more open, accepting of outside talent and accelerate our adoption of technology.

Too often the Opposition say that Britain’s best days are behind us

Too often the Opposition say that Britain’s best days are behind us. They say that the answer is to create more processes in Whitehall, to create more Cabinet committees and a greater empowerment of quangos. Readers of this fine paper will know that the only result will be more process, lower productivity, and an exploding state.

The opportunity and promise of reform will enable us to reject the failed approach of the past that Labour are so keen to espouse.

There are huge opportunities for Britain on the horizon. Be it the promise of AI or the opportunity of post-Brexit trade deals across the world, I am filled with hope for the future. But to do that, we must modernise and reform.

Tomorrow, I will publish Lord Maude’s review of the accountability and governance of the Civil Service in full. It is a valuable contribution to the reform debate.

As the Minister for the Cabinet Office, I am deeply proud of the Conservatives record of reform since 2010. I am excited and filled with energy by the prospect of refreshing that agenda and delivering the modernisation we all know is needed.

