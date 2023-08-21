Sunak refuses to promise to ‘stop the boats’ by next election

Rishi Sunak made his comments during a visit to a nursery in Yorkshire on Monday - Danny Lawson/PA

The small boats problem cannot be solved “overnight”, Rishi Sunak said on Monday as he failed to promise that migrant crossings would be stopped by the next general election.

The Prime Minister declined to put a timeline on his pledge to stop the Channel boats. Last week, the number of people arriving in the UK on small boats under Mr Sunak’s premiership went past the 25,000 mark. In total, more than 100,000 have arrived since 2018.

When he unveiled his five priorities in office in January, the Prime Minister promised to pass a law tackling small boats this year – something that has now been achieved.

But the drive has been distilled in messaging by the Government to the wider phrase of “stop the boats”, leading to questions about when he hopes to achieve that aim.

Asked during a visit to a nursery in North Yorkshire whether he would be able to do so by the next election, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “One of my five priorities is to stop the boats.

“The current system is both unsustainable and completely unfair, but particularly unfair on British taxpayers who are forking out millions of pounds to house illegal migrants in hotels and local communities.

“That’s not right. We’ve got to put a stop to that, and we’re working on it. It’s not an easy problem to fix. I never said we would be able to solve it overnight – it will take time and we have to attack it from lots of different ways.

“But I am pleased that the number of illegal migrants crossing this year is down for the first time in some years. That shows that our plans are working, but of course there’s still more to do, and people should know I am determined to grip this problem.”

Asked again whether it would be done by the next election, he said: “I want it to be done as soon as possible, but I also want to be honest with people that it is a complex problem, there is not one simple solution and that it can’t be solved overnight. I wouldn’t be being straight with people if I said that was possible.”

The next general election is due to take place next year. Number 10 insiders have indicated that it will take place in the autumn, with Mr Sunak able to determine the timing.

The Prime Minister also defended plans to house migrants on an RAF base in Lincolnshire from which the Second World War Dambusters raid was launched.

Asked about the risk moving asylum seekers to RAF Scampton posed to a multi-million pound investment there, he said: “Of course the Home Office and other authorities are in dialogue with all local partners to work through all the outstanding issues and questions. But more fundamentally, we have got to stop the boats.”