Sunak and Ramaphosa agree need for ‘next level’ UK-South Africa links

Amy Gibbons, David Hughes and Tony Jones, PA
·4 min read

Rishi Sunak has discussed opportunities to boost trade exports with the South African president as the pair agreed this generation must take their nations’ partnership “to the next level”.

Cyril Ramaphosa met the Prime Minister in Downing Street as part of his state visit to the UK, the first by a foreign dignitary in the reign of the King.

The leaders hailed the “historic” ties between their nations while looking towards a deeper partnership “both bilaterally and through the Commonwealth” during their talks on Wednesday, No 10 said.

They also attended a working lunch alongside Cabinet ministers Grant Shapps, Kemi Badenoch and Steve Barclay.

Mr Sunak said it was a “historic state visit” and “South Africa and the UK are obviously very strong partners, allies, friends and we share so many of the same objectives – notably transitioning to clean energy while creating jobs and opportunity for our citizens”.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramaphosa said he wanted to “deepen and broaden” links with the UK.

“For us this is a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our links, links that are historic in many, many ways,” the president said.

The state visit was marked by the UK and South Africa signing an agreement to strengthen their health partnership to help prevent future pandemics.

As part of the agreement, British and South African institutions will collaborate on nine research projects on issues including health systems, mental health, surgery and HIV, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The two countries are also working together to tackle climate change, with the UK contributing funding to the Just Energy Transition Partnership with South Africa to help the country decarbonise its economy.

South African President State Visit to the UK
Rishi Sunak welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa to Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The announcement came as the president visited the Francis Crick Institute biomedical research facility in London with the Earl of Wessex. The two men also toured Kew Gardens.

At Kew, the president and Edward saw plants on display in the Temperate House, home to more than 10,000 rare and endangered plants from around the world, including South Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa was presented with seeds from Leucospermum conocarpodendron – the South African flower known as the tree pincushion – which has been decreasing in numbers on the Western Cape.

Mr Ramaphosa with the Earl of Wessex during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Mr Ramaphosa with the Earl of Wessex during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The gift marks a plan to open a South African National Seed Bank for Wild Species next year, beginning a transfer of duplicate seeds held at The Millennium Seed Bank.

The two-day state visit saw Mr Ramaphosa visit Buckingham Palace for a lavish banquet in his honour hosted by the King on Tuesday night.

A Cabinet minister has defended the event laid on at a time of hardship for millions of Britons.

Buckingham Palace guests dined on grilled brill – a delicate flatfish – followed by pheasant from the Windsor estate and, for dessert, iced vanilla parfait with caramelised apples, all washed down with fine wines.

Mr Ramaphosa with the King at Buckingham Palace
Mr Ramaphosa made a final call on the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the visit would help boost trade, and growing the economy was the prize that mattered – “whether it’s pheasant on the plate or pie and mash”.

He told LBC: “Right at the heart, actually, of our soft power, as it’s often called, is this ability to project our sense of history and pageant.”

Asked about the timing, with people struggling with the cost of living, Mr Stride said: “I would see it in terms of engaging with our most important trading partner on the continent of Africa, with whom we have very important ties of history and trade and economics.

“What really we want to come out of this is a stronger and healthier UK economy, and that benefits everybody.”

No 10 said Mr Sunak and Mr Ramaphosa used their meeting in Downing Street to discuss trade, with talks on “bolstering cooperation on green hydrogen and sustainable infrastructure” and “opportunities to increase exports and access for services”.

“The leaders hailed the deep and historic ties between the UK and South Africa and agreed that this generation must take the partnership between our nations to the next level, both bilaterally and through the Commonwealth,” a spokeswoman said.

The South African president also met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

The state visit came to an end with Mr Ramaphosa making a final call on the King at Buckingham Palace and, after a meeting which lasted around 10 minutes, Charles waved the statesman off from the royal residence’s grand entrance.

Latest Stories

  • Mother rescued from Indonesian quake gives birth in tent

    STORY: The baby boy was delivered after Kartini experienced contractions during the 5.6 earthquake that shook the town of Cianjur. She was immediately evacuated to a medic tent from her ruined house.Her delivery was hindered by arduous road access wrecked by both the quake and a subsequent landslide, according to obstetrician Monica Wulandari, adding that adequate medicine and tools were short.“Perhaps this earthquake carried its own blessing for my wife, because my wife was handled by specialist doctors who were very good. My wife made it into labour, the baby was born, and I am happy with the blessings,” said Solihin.Monday's 5.6-magnitude quake caused extensive damage in the mountain town about 45 miles (75 km) south of the capital, Jakarta -- 271 were killed and 40 people remained missing.Indonesia is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. It frequently records earthquakes offshore that are stronger than the one that hit West Java.

  • Shamima Begum’s school and police ‘missed opportunities’, court told

    Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join IS in February 2015.

  • GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

    Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” Ducey said in a statement.

  • Southbound I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, reopens after gunfire injures one person

    The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. along southbound I-635 near Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. The highway was closed in the area for about two hours.

  • Kate Middleton Is a Vision in White at First Banquet as Princess of Wales

    Everyone please rise for the one and only Kate Middleton, who just made her grand debut as the Princess of Wales. Today, the royal attended a special state banquet at Buckingham Palace for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. While she has done a few solo appearances since King Charles ascended the throne, this marked her first official event as the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Catherine wore a stunning white gown by Jenny Packham, which featured cape-like sleeves a

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d