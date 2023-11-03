Sunak orders police to stop pro-Palestinian protest disrupting Remembrance events

Rishi Sunak said the Nov 11 date of the planned march in central London was ‘provocative and disrespectful’ - Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Rishi Sunak has demanded that the Metropolitan Police makes “robust use” of all its powers to protect next weekend’s Remembrance events from being disrupted by a pro-Palestinian protest.

The Prime Minister wrote to Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Police commissioner, on Friday to argue that the force had “the powers necessary” to ensure that protests did not “disrupt or disturb” acts of Remembrance.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has called for a planned march on Saturday Nov 11 to be stopped, saying it would be “entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London”.

On Friday night, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, intervened to ban a sit-in for Gaza at King’s Cross station in London because of the risk to train services, but hundreds still attended.

Mr Sunak said there was a “clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated” if the protest on Armistice Day went ahead.

There are fears it could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead as well as the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, usually attended by members of the Royal family.

The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday morning.

In his letter, Mr Sunak said police could apply to the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London for a protest to be banned. Downing Street said it was a “clear signal” the Prime Minister did not want to see Remembrance events disrupted, but whether to ban the protest was an operational matter for the police.

The letter to Sir Mark said the date of the planned march was “provocative and disrespectful”, adding: “Remembrance weekend is a moment of national significance.

“It is a weekend where the nation comes together to pay tribute to the fallen and veterans, to honour their sacrifice for our freedoms, and to resolve that those sacrifices will never be in vain. It will be especially poignant this year, as we are once again reminded of the horrors of conflict and the need to continually defend our values.

“To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and there is a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated, something that would be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for.

“The police have the powers necessary to act to ensure protests do not disrupt or disturb Remembrance activity next weekend.”

The Prime Minister listed four laws the Met could use to re-route the march or even ban it.

These included Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, which gives powers to chief constables to apply to the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London for protests to be banned within a local area if police believe imposing conditions will not be enough to prevent a march from leading to serious public disorder.

“These decisions are rightly operationally independent from politicians, on the basis of a full operational assessment and engagement with protest organisers and the wider community,” he added.

“I have asked the Home Secretary to support you in doing everything necessary to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. You will have mine and the Government’s full support in making robust use of all of your powers to protect Remembrance activity.”

Mrs Braverman tweeted: “It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London. If it goes ahead there is an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage as well as giving offence to millions of decent British people.

“I have full confidence in the Metropolitan Police to ensure public safety and take all factors into account as they have done in similar situations in the past.”

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, said the Home Secretary could act to ban the march, adding: “I’d encourage the organisers to work with the police to stay away from the Cenotaph.”

In his Daily Mail column on Friday, Boris Johnson wrote that the public “see the police allowing hate-filled Lefties to shout anti-Semitic slogans, and to call for the extirpation of Israel; and then what – the police tear down the posters of Israeli kids who have been taken hostage, in case they wind the Lefties up.”

The former prime minister insisted there was a “powerful case” for quitting the European Convention on Human Rights to boost the police’s powers and said there “must be” a debate on severing ties with the Strasbourg-based court.

Addressing officers’ inability to tackle crime, including extremist protests, he wrote that police lawyers “endlessly quote human rights as a reason for inertia”.

“Jonathan Sumption KC, the former Supreme Court judge, has made a ­powerful case for pulling out of the European Convention on Human Rights,” he added. “I found his ­arguments persuasive. That debate must now be held.”

Leading KCs have told Sir Mark he already has the power to crack down on protests being planned for Armistice Day, urging him in a letter to urgently review his force’s approach to tackling them.

The letter, organised by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism and signed by eminent lawyers including Lord Grabiner and Sir Michael Burton, disputed Sir Mark’s insistence that new laws are required to deal with hateful extremism.

They wrote: “There are existing laws that are simply not being applied or enforced with sufficient rigour by the Metropolitan Police Service.”

It comes as the Met announced that it would be using retrospective facial recognition to police pro-Palestinian protests for the first time this weekend. The force said it would also be conducting faster analysis of social media on the day to help inform officers and assist “sharper interventions”.

Commander Karen Findlay, of the Met Police said discussions with groups organising protests on Armistice Day were ongoing, adding: “We have already been in positive dialogue with the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, as we would normally with organisations that are intending to protest and who want to enter dialogue.

“They have already expressed that they have no intention to disrupt Remembrance events and are working with us to establish a route and assembly points which will not go within what I would call the Remembrance footprint.”

She said the force would adopt the “full range of legal powers” available to ensure there would be no disruption to events taking place over the Remembrance weekend.

