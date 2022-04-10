Sunak accused by Labour of ‘whingeing’ over leak about wife’s non-dom status

Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA</span>
Rishi Sunak has been accused of “whingeing” about the leak of his wife’s non-dom tax status after he ordered a Whitehall inquiry and raised concerns the unauthorised disclosure could be a criminal offence.

The chancellor was criticised by Labour for complaining about the “smears” and insisting on an inquiry into the leak, instead of addressing the criticism of his family avoiding tax while he puts up taxes and cuts benefits in real terms this month.

An investigation by the Treasury and Cabinet Office is under way after details of Akshata Murty’s tax details were given to the Independent. Her status as non-domiciled has allowed her to legally avoid about £20m of UK taxes on dividends from the Indian IT company founded by her billionaire father on the understanding that her long-term permanent domicile is in India.

Sunak initially responded to the story by saying it was a “smear”, but late on Friday Murty issued a statement saying she would in future pay UK tax on worldwide earnings.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said that “whingeing Rishi simply doesn’t get it”.

“Tomorrow he imposes biggest real terms cut to pension for 50 years. Tomorrow he imposes severe real terms cuts to support like universal credit. But he’s more bothered about settling scores for exposing him after days of obfuscating,” he said.

Diane Abbott, a former shadow cabinet minister, added: “Rishi Sunak still does not get it. The issue is not the leak. The problem is that he and his wife thought that they could get away with dodging UK tax in the first place.”

Labour is expected to increase criticism of Sunak this week, raising questions about his lack of transparency and potential for conflicts of interest.

The Liberal Democrats have also drawn up draft legislation aimed at forcing the chancellor and any other government ministers to reveal whether they or their spouses claim non-domiciled status or have holdings in overseas tax havens.

Sunak was strongly defended on Sunday by Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, who said the chancellor had been a “remarkable force of good” by bringing in the furlough scheme during the pandemic. He also claimed the leak had been “distressing and difficult” for Sunak and his family.

“He is a smart, clever, committed politician who came into parliament with me and I have been deeply impressed by him ever since. I’m a big fan,” he told Sky News.

However, he also admitted that the leak had been “not ideal” for Sunak. “Obviously it is not a brilliant time for it to come out. We are all struggling with the choices in the government we are having to make around the balance between assisting with the cost of living crisis and funding critical services like the NHS.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said people should expect Sunak’s household to be treated the same as ordinary households without “special arrangements that reduce the tax that they pay”, stressing that it was “lawful but the question is whether it is ethical”.

But she also held back from repeating Labour’s previous pledges to scrap non-dom status, which were made under Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn, with the policy now “under review”.

Previous Labour leaders have said they would abolish the controversial tax status, which allows people with a parent born abroad to potentially legally avoid UK tax on worldwide earnings.

Cooper would only say that this policy is now being re-examined as part of a wider review of taxation by Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor.

Speaking on Sky News, she said: “The issue now is that the ethics matter. If you are from a household where you are asking people to pay more and taxes are at a 70-year high … that is a serious problem … Ethics do matter when you are in government, particularly when there may be a conflict of interest here.”

Momentum, the grassroots group on the left of the party, said: “The public are rightly fed up of the rich not paying their fair share. By calling for the abolition of the non-dom loophole, Labour would show it’s in touch with public outrage and put clear red water between our party and an unpopular Tory elite. Failing to recommit to this policy would be a moral and electoral blunder from Keir Starmer.”

