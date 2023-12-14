Sunak ‘open to improvements’ on Rwanda Bill amid Tory dissent

Rishi Sunak indicated he would be open to altering his Rwanda Bill as long as any change can be legally defended, in a bid to quell dissent among Tory MPs over the legislation.

The Prime Minister won a crunch vote with a 44-strong majority in the Commons on his emergency draft law aimed at reviving the policy to deport some asylum seekers to Kigali.

But he faces further opposition from hardliners on the Conservative right, who want the Bill strengthened, as well as more moderate wings of his party when it returns to the House next year.

The British people should decide who gets to come to this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts. That’s what this Bill delivers. We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 12, 2023

Speaking to broadcasters before a visit to a school in Finchley, north London, on Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve been very consistently clear, as have all ministers, if there are ways that the legislation can be improved, to be made even more effective — with a respectable legal argument and maintaining the participation of the Rwandans in the scheme — of course we would be open to that, who wouldn’t be?”

Mr Sunak has refused to say how soon flights to Kigali will take off if he gets the legislation through the Commons and Lords, where it is also expected to face heavy scrutiny.

“I’m keen to crack on with it,” is all he would say when asked about timings in an interview with The Spectator magazine.

Mr Sunak won a crunch Commons vote on the Bill on Tuesday (PA)

Right-wing Tory factions including the European Research Group (ERG) have threatened to vote down the Safety of Rwanda Bill unless it is hardened, including by denying asylum seekers individual appeals.

But this could risk losing the backing of more centrist Tories, who are keen to protect the legislation against breaches of international law.

Mr Sunak dismissed the dissent as “debating society” behaviour but in a bid to pre-empt rebellion said that Rwanda will not take deportees who have no legal recourse to Strasbourg.

“What the country wants is a practical government that is making a difference to their lives and changing things for the better, not a debating society,” he said in his Spectator in interview.

“People are frustrated that the pace of change is not fast enough. I get that. I am working night and day, tirelessly, to keep making a difference.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk suggested the Government will not cede to right-wingers by toughening up the Rwanda Bill (Yui Mok/PA)

On Wednesday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk suggested the Government will not cave to pressure from the right of the Tory Party by watering down the Bill’s commitment to international obligations.

The legislation seeks to enable Parliament to deem Rwanda “safe” generally but makes limited allowances for personal claims against being sent to the east African nation under a clause disliked by Conservative hardliners.

Mr Sunak has tried to find a middle ground with the Bill, which is designed to prevent migrants who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes from challenging deportation, after the Supreme Court ruled the flagship policy unlawful.

It allows ministers to disapply the Human Rights Act, but does not go as far as overriding the European Convention on Human Rights, which MPs on the Conservative right have argued is necessary to get the grounded £290 million scheme running.